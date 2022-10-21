Submit a Project Advertise
World
House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair, WindowsHouse in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam

Houses
Nishinomiya, Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Katsuya. Taira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Galvalume, Kation Cement Filler, Lauan Plywood, Tokyo Metal Industry Co.
  • Lead Architects : Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
  • Site Area : 397.61 sqm
  • Building Area : 96.65 sqm
  • Total Floor Area : 112.08 sqm
  • City : Nishinomiya
  • Country : Japan
House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Katsuya. Taira

Text description provided by the architects. At the time of construction, the street that this lot sits on was only about two meters wide, and the street leading there was narrow as well, making transportation of construction materials difficult. Because the street had a lived-in feeling from the neighboring houses, we envisioned it as an extended approach to the house we were building.

House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Katsuya. Taira
House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 15 of 22
Plan - First Floor
House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography
© Katsuya. Taira

We wanted to create a smooth flow from the street to a path on the property to hallways inside the house. In our design, the road connects to a path running through the center of the lot, with buildings on either side. Eaves cover the path, blurring the boundary between exterior and interior.

House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Katsuya. Taira
House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 22 of 22
Section B
House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Katsuya. Taira

The living/dining/kitchen area and bath are on the first floor, with bedrooms on the second floor. A passage cuts across the house, offering glimpses of neighboring properties and creating a sense of connection with the community.

House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop
© Katsuya. Taira

Top #Tags