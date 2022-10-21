House in Kohshien / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+ 22

Houses • Nishinomiya, Japan Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 112 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Katsuya. Taira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Galvalume , Kation Cement Filler , Lauan Plywood , Tokyo Metal Industry Co.

Lead Architects : Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro

Site Area : 397.61 sqm

Building Area : 96.65 sqm

Total Floor Area : 112.08 sqm

City : Nishinomiya

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. At the time of construction, the street that this lot sits on was only about two meters wide, and the street leading there was narrow as well, making transportation of construction materials difficult. Because the street had a lived-in feeling from the neighboring houses, we envisioned it as an extended approach to the house we were building.

We wanted to create a smooth flow from the street to a path on the property to hallways inside the house. In our design, the road connects to a path running through the center of the lot, with buildings on either side. Eaves cover the path, blurring the boundary between exterior and interior.

The living/dining/kitchen area and bath are on the first floor, with bedrooms on the second floor. A passage cuts across the house, offering glimpses of neighboring properties and creating a sense of connection with the community.