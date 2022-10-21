Sidiz Flagship Store / Betwin Space Design

+ 22

Design : Junggon Kim, Hwanwoo Oh

Design Team : Suin Lee, Seon Gwan Kim, Min Kyoung Kim, Yeon Kyun Ha

City : Gangnam-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Brands use space-like media to convey their philosophy to consumers. However, as flagship stores are popping up like mushrooms, it is common for the space to be filled with splendid productions and eye-catchers rather than containing the brand's vision and identity. On the other hand, SIDIZ’s flagship store attracts attention by faithfully capturing the essence and direction of its pursuit based on a solid brand philosophy.

"Sitting Experience," that is, "Supporting a more fulfilling and better life through various sitting experiences on chairs," embodied this in its flagship store. The act of sitting is familiar and natural, so it is inevitably antipodal to the adjective 'New.' However, SIDIZ Nonhyeon Flagship Store smartly solves the gap that seems difficult to narrow with daily and non-daily weaving. Passing through the facade, which means a transition to non-daily, 12 main products are neatly aligned left and right, and the appearance toward a large media wall is like a familiar classroom scene or an avant-garde installation. This centralized layout encourages users to concentrate on the act of sitting alone.

Betwin Space specially produced fixed motion desks that matched 12 chairs, and although they have original material and design, they do not look covet the position of the main character, chairs. Rather, they fully serve as assistants to the chairs with a restrained tone and shape. In addition, stand lights installed in the motion desks and ceiling lights that fall like spotlights on the 12 chairs also induce immersion. Such selection and concentration are the design core of SIDIZ Nonhyeon Flagship Store.

Another feature of this flagship store is that the elements of space are thoroughly tailored to individuals who experience chairs. In fact, not many things are as personal as chairs. This flagship store allows visitors to thoroughly choose a design that suits their body type and taste. The ‘product-specific information search’ provided at each motion desk assists in this fascinating exploration journey. Starting with guidelines on correct posture, product-specific functions, detailed fitting options, styling tips, and even product orders are carried out in one-stop, providing accurate information as well as naturally increasing the time spent sitting in the chairs, adding to the depth of experience. Due to the geographical characteristics of the space, the flagship store is located on the second floor, and the brand's blue color with modern materials and brands expresses the brand's sensibility, and the shelf is transparent to enhance the shape of the chair.

SIDIZ's technology, expertise, and refined design sensibility are reflected throughout the space. We deliberately excluded sensibility and emphasized rationalism, that is, rationalism. Usually, furniture brands tend to focus on emotional production with the idea of "chairs=lifestyle," but SIDIZ, whose specialty is expertise, believes that it should focus on the essence as much as possible, excluding unnecessary elements. Lights installed on the ceiling exposed their light source using transparent acrylic. This is a device that metaphorically reveals that it is a space that focuses on function and reason. The key keyword ‘Sitting Experience’ started from the essence of the act of sitting. In the end, the key is comfort. SIDIZ has accumulated a lot of technology and know-how for comfort. Existing stores are designed from the seller’s point of view, so consumers must move busily. However, to fully convey the experience surrounding the chairs, it was necessary to increase the amount of time sitting on the chairs above all else.

The Sitting Experience Zone is a design element that focuses all eyes on the center through silver curtains, focusing on a new way of "sitting experience," and space with internal and external twists to maximize curiosity and "sitting experience." To this end, a motion desk was produced separately to check if you sat in the right posture, and you could focus on the chair so that you could find your own chair by fully sitting, experiencing, and exploring it. Compact user experience design and space design that honestly reveals the functional and rational framework of the brand doubles the appeal of the flagship store. The media wall is also an important factor in eliciting an integrated experience. The centralized structure helps the immersion of the image. This arrangement is often used in churches or classrooms, but just by placing chairs facing the media wall, the attention on the video is increased.

As mentioned, the essence of sitting is comfort. But the media wall’s video tried to reveal the positive change that occurs when people sit on chairs, that is, an act that goes beyond the essence. We sit on chairs to work, study, play games, and relax. The roles and values of chairs that increase efficiency and increase immersion are converged and visualized as a sitting experience. Ambiguous art films and videos explaining the function of the product were not adopted. In the end, the visual beauty and BGM optimized for the atmosphere of space were completed. Experiences can be completely different from each other. We focused on providing an experience beyond the simple experience of purchasing a product. We could complete this space because we wanted the brand to be imprinted and what customers’ acts in this space to be memorable.