World
Over 50 Buildings Will Be Part of Open House Valencia 2022

Over 50 Buildings Will Be Part of Open House Valencia 2022

Between October 22nd and 23rd, Open House Valencia opens the doors of more than 50 emblematic buildings in the city, which you can learn about from the hand of their own architects and our volunteer guides. 48 hours of open doors where we will delve into historical and contemporary works of Valencia.

Located on the banks of the Turia, on the Mediterranean coast, Valencia is the third capital of Spain. Founded 138 BC as the Roman colony Valentia Edetanorum, it is today a modern, innovative and dynamic city with an excellent gastronomy and countless traditions and festivals, such as Las Fallas, declared in 2016 as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Over 50 Buildings Will Be Part of Open House Valencia 2022 - Image 2 of 2
Veles e Vents. Image Courtesy of Open House Valencia

Its urban area is of an enormous architectural and patrimonial richness, and its environment is composed of a mosaic of agricultural landscapes. Cosmopolitan, bright, welcoming and cheerful Valencia is today a city committed to innovation and sustainability, opening its doors to all who visit it.

Visit the full program here

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Over 50 Buildings Will Be Part of Open House Valencia 2022" 19 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

