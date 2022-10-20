Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Mexico
  5. Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733

Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733

Save
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733

Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows, GardenTapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam, ArchTapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Interior PhotographyTapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography+ 39

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space, Cultural Architecture
Tapachula de Córdova y Ordoñez, Mexico
  • Architects: Colectivo C733
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  77500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architects : Gabriela Carrillo, José Amozurrutia, Carlos Facio, Eric Valdez, Israel Espín
  • Agency : SEDATU
  • Designer Team : Álvaro Martínez, Israel Carrión, Fernando Venado
  • Executive Architect : Vectores Urbanos
  • Structural Engineering : LABG and GIEE
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering : Enrique Zenón
  • Illumination Design : Carlos Hano – Lightchitects Studio
  • Landscape Design : Taller de Paisaje Hugo Sánchez
  • Bamboo Consultant : BAMBUTERRA (Verónica Correa, Luisa Correa)
  • Renders : Pedro Lechuga
  • Models : TEMAS MX
  • Restoration Project : Hans Kabsch
  • Contractor : CRUM – Martín García
  • Client : SEDATU, Municipio de Tapachula
  • Program : Cultural
  • City : Tapachula de Córdova y Ordoñez
  • Country : Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Tapachula´s Railway Station was inaugurated at the beginning of the 20th century; with an eclectic and art deco appearance that by the seventies would become modernist. In October 2005, Hurricane “Stan” collapsed the rail system in several sections, making it impossible for the train to function. Given the magnitude of the disaster, it proved unfeasible to rebuild. The place that long served as the gateway to Mexico, as well as the heart of Tapachula, gave rise to a garbage dump; at night, housing and latrine for homeless people.

Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Image 30 of 39
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

Hand in hand with fundamental actions by the community, the small space for cultural, sports, and local memory activities was rescued, achieving throughout the region the intervention of the Urban Improvement Program implemented by SEDATU in 2019.

Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Image 37 of 39
Sketch 03
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

The project aims to rescue its character as an urban connector and public park along with strategically measured flexible spaces to be covered courts, community dining tables, and recreational spaces.

Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows, Garden
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam, Arch
© Rafael Gamo

Its conceptual essence arises from the nature of repetition, evoked by the train tracks, and is resolved by a single section, capable of allocating small-format spaces on its sides, for sports, cultural and community use, which serves as an “exposed foundation” to support a 19 meters high and 32 meters span lightweight roof, for large-format uses and public events. The landscape intervention forms slopes, public squares, and community orchards, taking advantage of the extraordinary local vegetable palette, breaking the limits between the interior and the exterior, between what is built and what exists.

Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Image 36 of 39
Sketch 02
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

The structural strategy is based on tension elements that allow slenderness in the large span, despite seismic and wind considerations. The color palette arises from the place, being Tapachula the largest bamboo producer in Mexico, in addition to steel and concrete as reinforcement elements that promote cross ventilation and natural lighting in all spaces.

Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

The Old Station recovered its original character, uncovering the structural elements and the original texture of its walls, as well as the essence, already recovered by the community, of the cultural space and the memory of the heart of Tapachula.

Save this picture!
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez, 30786, Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Colectivo C733
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733" [Estación Tapachula / Colectivo C733] 20 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990859/tapachula-station-colectivo-c733> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags