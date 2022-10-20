Lyon Part-Dieu Urban Shopping Center / MVRDV

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed the transformation of the La Part-Dieu urban shopping center in Lyon, France. The project has transformed the original building from the 1970s, “re-socializing” the shopping center and transforming Lyon’s city center. While sustainably reusing a significant amount of the existing building’s materials, the design rearranges internal programs, adds more space, replaces a redundant car park, inserts large windows, refreshes the characteristic old concrete façade, and adds an expansive rooftop park connected to the city by monumental stairs. With this extensive transformation, a building that was once an obstruction to Lyon’s vitality is poised to begin a new chapter as a vibrant city center attraction.

Designed in an era when cars ruled city planning, the original design of La Part-Dieu was an introverted behemoth – it was among the largest urban shopping centers in Europe, yet had little connection to the streets around it. The transformation replaces the old car park and rearranges the building’s interior spaces to rationalize circulation, while new extensions also add an extra 32,000 square meters of leasable space to the existing 130,000 square meters.

Despite the dramatic transformation, the design retains the history of the building. The concrete panels that composed the distinctive original façade have been preserved and reused in line with circular economy principles, retaining the pattern of interlocking rectangles that characterized the original building’s striking visual identity. These concrete panels, which previously were a dull beige, are now fresh and white. They are also replicated on the extensions, with a modern twist; at the entrances and other key locations, the façade ‘evaporates’ to reveal large windows, reinforcing the building’s openness, creating a physical and symbolic gesture heralding the gateway to a revitalized Lyon Part-Dieu.

Another significant element of the transformation is found on the roof: grand staircases rise next to the shopping center’s main entrances, leading to a multi-level rooftop garden that connects three sides of the building. With restaurants and cafés as well as green spaces, comfortable seating, and play areas for children, these rooftops and terraces become a true piece of the city, connecting parts of the city – including the city’s main Part-Dieu train station – that were previously detached from one another. People can now take multiple routes through or over the building to cross the vast site; the shopping center becomes a kind of public plateau, a vantage point that allows people to orient themselves within the city.

The transformation of Lyon Part-Dieu shows how the urban mistakes of previous eras can be sustainably assimilated into the modern city. Rather than demolish and build anew an area that is the equivalent of around 12 city blocks, the design retains the existing structure, including much of its façade, and avoids the significant amounts of embodied carbon that rebuilding would otherwise create.