Sóc’s House / H.2

Houses • Vũng Tàu, Vietnam Architects: H-2

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Dũng Huỳnh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Toto , Xingfa Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Trần Văn Huynh

Architect : Nguyễn Văn Hóa

Ironworks : Thành & Mr An

Windows : Thịnh Phát

Constructions : 90’House

City : Vũng Tàu

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Sóc’s House was built on an area of 70 m2 in an alley view up to the mountain, located on Phan Chu Trinh street (also known as “Foreigner town”) around 600 m from the beach. The owner’s goal is to have a simple, discreet outside, but modern and fully functional inside space. The house also clearly shows the personality of the owner with a romantic space, filled with green trees and raw, rustic materials.

The owner is a local person who has lived in the city center for a long time, the busy day-to-day life at the office and the busy hustle and bustle of the city's streets every afternoon makes the people here even more attractive. This place really wants a quiet space to be able to enjoy moments of true relaxation after many hours of hard work. Therefore, the house is built in a very different and warm resort style in the heart of the crowded and bustling tourist town. Because the house near the beach is located in an area where many domestic and foreign tourists stay, the owner has reserved the house for the homestay business.

The structure of the house consists of 3 floors and 1 terrace with 5 bedrooms and 6 WCs:

- With the desire to have a difference between the first floor and the remaining floors, the architect designed a cover to wrap around the house with many trees and flowers combined with a very unique iron frame and grid system.

- The bedrooms, toilets, kitchens, and living areas are designed to be airy with natural sunlight and lots of green surroundings.

1st Floor - Parking lot and shared kitchen area – The architect designed the kitchen with a completely open space that invites nature into the house. It is interesting and romantic to enjoy delicious food at home while feeling a little sunshine, a little gentle wind, and sometimes a little tingle somewhere around us, a few raindrops falling on the trees.

2nd Floor - The unique highlight is a large boat hanging with a strong steel frame system with 2 large bedrooms above the boat and other 2 very chilled smaller bedrooms below the boat. With painting tones like a real boat and raw wood materials inside the bedroom, it makes the guest staying on the boat feel like they are on a yacht out to sea.

3rd Floor - 02 large duplex rooms with a balcony surrounded by green trees, the outside is covered with a layer of fly nets to obscure the view inside the room, and the iron mesh has somewhat hidden the view of the house and daily activities of neighboring houses in the neighborhood. A space contrasting with the quiet life hidden behind the rustic raw concrete walls but equally luxurious and unique. The people inside the house will enjoy the beauty of the room and the house to the fullest.

Rooftop - Including 01 common yard in front of the view of Kito Christ Statue with arms outstretched and 1 large duplex room behind, the view of the big mountain and the lighthouse. The highlight of the room is the ancient terracotta tile roof structure above and the high glass walls around, revealing the beautiful and romantic natural scenery of the large mountain and lighthouse view behind.