Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Time to B Café / NONE SPACE

Time to B Café / NONE SPACE

Save
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE

Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenTime to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Beam, GardenTime to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Dining roomTime to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Yongin-si, South Korea
  • Architects: NONE SPACE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1493
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kiwoong Hong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong

‘Timeless Value’ The place is located near Mt. Gwanggyo on the outskirts of Yongin City. Locational conditions and the system of 'No Takeaway' and 'No Plug No Wi-fi' may be inconvenient for customers. Nevertheless, we encourage customers to enjoy the analog time, away from digital for a while, for complete ‘resting’ and ‘relaxing’ in nature.

Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Image 35 of 37
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong

‘Time to B’ goes beyond using thousands of disposable cups that are thrown away as waste as recycled paper, and throws a message about sustainability by introducing ‘No Take Out’ system that does not provide disposable cups at all. ‘No Plug No Wi-fi’ means ‘We will provide more than enough value to fill your time meaningfully’. That moment is the meaningful value we want to bring into our lives when we put down the convenience of everyday things such as smartphones and laptops.

Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Image 36 of 37
Plan - Second Floor
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong

Sometimes we want to leave a fleeting moment as an eternal moment. But the place lets time go by and talks about the ‘natural’ flow. Traces piled up over the years become essential to an individual’s history. The space becomes a single place by becoming a touch point between the time of ‘nature’ and ‘individual.’ By spatially interpreting the time of ‘real' nature, we have created various sequences and gaze flow.

Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Image 37 of 37
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Deck, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong

‘Bricks’ made of soil, which can be found everywhere, are materials implying time and durability. We delivered a unified image using bricks as the primary materials inside and outside, for they remain valuable and do not change easily over the years. We created a void space through the bricks combined outside and those partly segmented inside. This captures the actual movement of light and allows people to feel the phenomenological sense of rhythm according to the change of time.

Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Kiwoong Hong

Passing through a path in nature faces space. We intended limited movement on the water and induced an extensive spatial experience through the wide-facing entrance. We planned the inner first floor, connected horizontally with the site, as an extension of the nature of the land.

Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Kiwoong Hong

It consists of spaces from the basement floor to the second floor. Bumchun Group's office, roastery room, baking room, and laboratory are located in the basement, whereas the first and second floors are divided into two brands, 'time to Bakery' and 'time to Bistro.' 'time to Bakery' is a bakery brand related to confectionery and bakery. There is a separate barista area in some spaces for people to experience drip coffee. 'time to Bistro' is a privately run brand through reservations. Located on the second floor, people can order at a separate counter and enjoy brunch, unlike 'time to Bakery.'

Save this picture!
Time to B Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kiwoong Hong

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NONE SPACE
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Time to B Café / NONE SPACE" 20 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990824/time-to-b-cafe-none-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags