Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos

Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos

Save
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos

Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPrazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows, BeamPrazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, BeamPrazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, BedPrazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Fragmentos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  232
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. An inner-city hideaway. The complex was born from a project to recover and enhance the heritage of a vacant building with an extensive curtilage area. In this latter area, a single independent family housing unit was built, which we present here as Casa Prazeres 37.

Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

One of the main concerns of the design was to develop a volume as an anonymous element, blending into its surroundings. The house is developed over two levels to adapt to the topography and to define the relationship with the construction in the neighboring plot. One of the main concerns of the design was to develop a volume as an anonymous element, blending into its surroundings and the existing green space. Adapted to the existing elevations, the program was materialized in two parts. The upper section consists of common areas, with open and interconnected living, dining, and kitchen areas and a sensation of being outside created by large, glazed openings. The lower level includes five suites (one of them independent) that overlook the garden and pool.

Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Image 30 of 32
Plan 1
Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Image 31 of 32
Plan 2
Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Deck, Patio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Transversal to the entire intervention was a concern to maintain the privacy of the inhabitants. Although adjacent to each other, natural visual barriers were developed to frame the two typologies and give them the necessary prominence within the whole of which they form part. In functional terms, Prazeres 37 and Possidónio da Silva 37 (the formerly vacant building mentioned above) are connected to one another through an area composed of an entrance hall, accesses, and parking. The meeting point between the two plots is located outside.

Save this picture!
Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fragmentos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos" [Casa Prazeres 37 / Fragmentos] 27 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990783/prazeres-37-house-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags