Prazeres 37 House / Fragmentos

Construction : Socifago

Engineering : Fragmentos GLFV

Landscape : Polen Land Design

Film : Building Pictures

City : Lisboa

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. An inner-city hideaway. The complex was born from a project to recover and enhance the heritage of a vacant building with an extensive curtilage area. In this latter area, a single independent family housing unit was built, which we present here as Casa Prazeres 37.

One of the main concerns of the design was to develop a volume as an anonymous element, blending into its surroundings. The house is developed over two levels to adapt to the topography and to define the relationship with the construction in the neighboring plot. One of the main concerns of the design was to develop a volume as an anonymous element, blending into its surroundings and the existing green space. Adapted to the existing elevations, the program was materialized in two parts. The upper section consists of common areas, with open and interconnected living, dining, and kitchen areas and a sensation of being outside created by large, glazed openings. The lower level includes five suites (one of them independent) that overlook the garden and pool.

Transversal to the entire intervention was a concern to maintain the privacy of the inhabitants. Although adjacent to each other, natural visual barriers were developed to frame the two typologies and give them the necessary prominence within the whole of which they form part. In functional terms, Prazeres 37 and Possidónio da Silva 37 (the formerly vacant building mentioned above) are connected to one another through an area composed of an entrance hall, accesses, and parking. The meeting point between the two plots is located outside.