World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Spain
  5. TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior PhotographyTRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior PhotographyTRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, StairsTRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 5 of 16+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Temporary Installations
Balaguer, Spain
TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. This installation is in the cloister of Sant Domenec in Balaguer, between October 1-15, 2022, as a piece of experimentation of architectural space in close relationship with the memory of women. Architecture is that canvas, seemingly impassive, on which the succession of our passing unfolds, those walls that if they spoke would reveal the traces of endless stories that preceded our time.

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Fence, Column, Handrail
TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Column, Arch, Beam
Inside the Cloister of Sant Domènec, it is proposed the generation of an ephemeral architecture capable of recovering singular stories of women who anticipated us. In this sense, an airflow is built, wrapped in a reflective membrane, capable of dialoguing with its surroundings and generating an atmosphere strange enough to allow us to listen.

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Arch
The inflatable structures behave like organisms capable of awakening the passerby's restlessness due to their lightness, materiality, and surprise effect, characteristics that guarantee a sensorial experience propitiated by the environment and the public space.

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 16 of 16
Isometric diagram

The membrane of the inflatable structure is materialized through a reflective material that serves as a transit space and viewpoint. Its circular section extends 20 meters along one of the bodies of the cloister, which generates an atmosphere of estrangement in which the words of three women can be heard, creating a TRANSIT between female landmarks.

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Arch
From inside this passage, we will be able to observe the garden that is surrounded by the cloister, accompanied by the voices of women especially representative of the Catalan history of the 20th century: Lluïsa Vidal (artist), María Cinta Balagué (journalist) and Elena Maseras (doctor). A sensory experience that combines space, atmosphere, and memory, in a fusion between historical heritage and contemporary ephemeral architecture.

TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Stairs
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Carrer Sant Domènec, 25600 Balaguer, Lleida, Spain

Conjuntos Empáticos
Cite: "TRANS(h)itos Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos" [Instalación TRANS(h)itos / Conjuntos Empáticos] 23 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990780/trans-h-itos-installation-conjuntos-empaticos> ISSN 0719-8884

