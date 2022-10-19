Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography, Stairs, WindowsRidge House / Estudio Diagonal - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam, BedroomRidge House / Estudio Diagonal - Interior PhotographyRidge House / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: Estudio Diagonal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nico Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  GRAPHISOFT, Acenor, Arauco, Sodimac
  • Lead Architects : Sebastián Armijo Oyarzún
  • Design Team : Sebastián Muñoz de La Fuente
  • Structural Calculation : Cristóbal Berríos
  • Builder : Taller Jorquera
  • Collaborator : Fernanda Cárdenas
  • City : Puerto Varas
  • Country : Chile
Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. Looking for new ways to traditional barn-house is one of the most common exercises in contemporary architecture practice, and even one of the most applied in the south of Chile.

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Nico Saieh
Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Nico Saieh
Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Image 17 of 22
Sección 03
Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Nico Saieh

It takes massive attention in the last internal migration, due to the pandemic of covid-19, which open the door to work from home so a lot of people from big cities, like Santiago the capital, migrate south for a better life. One of the most selected cities, for better or worse, was Puerto Varas, in Llanquihue province.

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Windows
© Nico Saieh

The order: a family house in an agro-residential field near route 5, with two floors, a terrace, and a garage.

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography
© Nico Saieh

The approach: a volume of approximately 120 inside square meters, which is a reinterpreted barn-house where the central ridge is not parallel to the longitudinal walls of the house, so it moves from one of the northern corners to the opposite southern corner. The service area and the garage are in a separate light and clear volume so it has no continuity with the home.

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Interior Photography
© Nico Saieh

Due to its symmetry on the floor, it forms the classic barn-house in the center of the place, where the ridge is even for both sides, but this situation only can be seen inside the house or in the planimetry.

Ridge House / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography
© Nico Saieh

