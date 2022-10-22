Fandangoe Skip Ice Cream Kiosk / CAUKIN Studio + Fandangoe Kid + SKIP Gallery

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. Fandangoe Kid and CAUKIN Studio announce their latest public art installation The ‘Fandangoe SKIP’ *on tour* in collaboration with SKIP Gallery and The Loss Project. A candy-colored, ice-cream-kiosk-in-a-dumpster offering Brooklyn’s Blue Marble ice cream, comes to Brookfield Place New York following its Summer 2022 London tour, with a commissioned documentary by BBC World Service.

Fandangoe Kid’s work is driven by her own story following the loss of family members in 2011. Her practice is inspired by the desire to create a platform for open dialogue around the still taboo subject of grief. Describing her family as a melting pot of big characters, she has always been interested in big visual storytelling.

The Fandangoe Skip *on tour* offers a brand-new space, reappropriating the American dumpster for ice cream and mental health. CAUKIN have designed and built an innovative community space that accommodates multiple offerings, workshops, and talks that make up the program, curated by The Loss Project. The project sits in stark visual contrast to the concrete and glass cityscape and skyscrapers that surround it. The bright pop of color aims to draw people in, who then find themselves in a space that’s more intimate than they might expect.

With the dumpster providing nearly three times the amount of space in comparison to its predecessor - the London skip, the team was able to create a more inward-facing design, to allow for workshops in a semi-private, semi-public setting. The form and layout are split into two main areas; the larger open-sided bench seating, and the internal room – both designed to host different kinds of mental health workshops. As with most temporary structures, rather than using bespoke materials, instead, the decision was reached to opt for standardized timber products and simple joints to let the stand-out color scheme and carefully considered form create the artwork. The stand-out kiosk is made of sustainable materials in collaboration with CAUKIN Studio, a social enterprise that creates impact through architecture.