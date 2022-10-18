Submit a Project Advertise
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, WindowsCasagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyCasagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamCasagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Patio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Gravataí district, Brazil
  • Architects: Trika Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2906 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Elevato, Estudio Luiza Pilau, Geomatec, Laboratório da Luz, Lucente, Marmoraria Capelari e Radin, Marmoraria Faccio, Moutinho Madeiras, Móveis Reche, Turen Portas Internas
  • Autores : Arq. Helena Karpouzas, Arq. Luciano de Topin Ribeiro
  • Structural Design : Pasquali e Associados Engenharia de Estruturas
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installation Projects : Arq Ricardo Sassen Paz
  • Air Conditioning Project : Eng. Felipe Karpouzas
  • City : Gravataí district
  • Country : Brazil
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Context and Proposals. The client’s commission was a one-story family house, organized on a regular plan containing three suites, a study/library area, and an open kitchen.

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr

The site is located along an environment-protected area - resulting in a very wide plot - and its topography forms a gentle slope from the street down towards the protected woods. The geometry of the buildable area – respecting alignments and setbacks – forms a trapezoid opening towards the north, a very favorable condition for sunlight.

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr

Strategy. The project is arranged by positioning two volumes. One of them, parallel to the alignment of the protected woods, contains the intimate areas of the house. The other houses the kitchen and is located parallel to the front alignment of the plot. A void is created between them which, topped by a roof plan, accommodates the social area. These decisions aim to organize a linear plan, turning the bedrooms towards the woods; to take advantage of the relationship between the solar orientation and the geometry of the plot, allowing the social areas to be as transparent as possible; and to define a front facade with the volume of the kitchen – more closed and private. The intimate and social areas of the house are placed on the lower portion of the plot, which provides further intimacy to these areas. The different levels are marked by an internal garden that increases the permeability of the house to the natural environment of the site, also working as a groove line that reinforces the compositional gesture of the project.

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Image 34 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Facade, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Roberta Gewehr

Form and Composition. The volume that houses the intimate areas of the house is solid, almost completely opaque, opening only to the forest and ceiling, it is made of exposed ceramic bricks and is extruded to accommodate a water reservoir and laundry. The kitchen volume is decomposed into three volumes: one that articulates the access vestibule and the lavatory, another that is the facade of the building and organizes all the functions of the kitchen; and a third - containing the fireplace and barbecue - defines the spatial boundary between kitchen and living.

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Image 36 of 41
Section BB
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Over the living and kitchen volumes, the roof is a flat slab of exposed concrete in a trapezoidal shape. A diagonal fold enhances structural rigidity and allows rainwater drainage; the edges of the trapezoid are lifted to different levels, raising the ceiling height of the social area for a greater incidence of light, and lowering it in the kitchen to provide coziness.

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Image 35 of 41
Section AA
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Image 40 of 41
Section FF
Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Roberta Gewehr

The result is an intense architectural object, whose horizontality drives the composition decisions. The elements are inserted and adjusted to address the linear and horizontal aspects of the form: sometimes attenuating, sometimes opposing, and sometimes reinforcing. This game results in spaces rich in light and visuals and the site gain greater potential for use and contemplation. The regularity of the plan and the volume of the intimate areas result in more neutral spaces. Space here is not the protagonist, it welcomes. In the social areas, the geometry of the spaces defines perspectives, expands perceptions, and suggests exceptionalities. It provokes. The materials in their apparent state (ceramic bricks, concrete, wood, and glass) seem to combine - in a tactile and comfortable way - with the shades and textures of the surroundings. Spaces materialize as if made of the same substance that surrounds them.

Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

Trika Arquitetura
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura" [Casagranda / Trika Arquitetura] 18 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990694/casagranda-trika-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

