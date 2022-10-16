Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture

Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture

Save
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture

Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestNid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeNid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lanaudière, Canada
  • City : Lanaudière
  • Country : Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Félix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. This bunkhouse was designed to accommodate the young musicians of a music camp in Lanaudière, a region of Quebec in Canada. The bunkhouse, designed to accommodate 30 campers, was built as a replacement for an outdated cottage that was located on the same site and given the same name

Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Félix Michaud

The location of this bunkhouse stands out in the overall layout of the camp pavilions. Located on a promontory with impressive mature conifers overlooking a beautiful lake, it is set apart from other facilities. The design of this mountain hut was therefore significantly shaped by the natural environment of the site. It was essential to build gently through the trees to showcase them and to ensure a harmonious cohabitation between this nature and the visitors.

Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Félix Michaud
Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Félix Michaud

The plan is arranged alongside the lake, optimizing the views over the water. The bulk is structured in two main volumes, the more impressive of the two contains the campers’ rooms, and the other houses the sanitary facilities.

Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Félix Michaud
Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Image 16 of 16
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Félix Michaud

Summer at camp is an immersion in a world away from the adult world, an immersion in a community where, due to their high number, the young people bring their own energy. Therefore, for the architect and the camp administrators, it was essential to offer a shelter that echoes the imagination of childhood. Thus, the simplicity of the building bulk recalls the key principles that characterize the hut intuitively illustrated by the child: a few vertical lines that represent the walls, a triangle representing the roof, and details that suggest doors and windows. The oversizing roof, a core element that rises from the forest, is also part of the materialization of this playful, almost imaginary world. The sober and monochromatic exterior materiality allows for highlighting the form and the singularity of the building’s dimensions.

Save this picture!
Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Félix Michaud

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
mainstudio architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Nid d'aigle House / mainstudio architecture" 16 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990624/nid-daigle-house-mainstudio-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags