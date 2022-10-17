Palafita do Curral / Studio 126 Arquitetura

+ 27

House Interiors • Mangabeiras, Brazil Architects: Studio 126 Arquitetura

Year : 2022

Lead Architects : Evandro Melato e Pabrício Amaral

Design Team : Thais Andrade do Carmo, Nathã Almeida, Renato Moreira, Graziele Pimentel

Landscaping : Ana Campos paisagismo

City : Mangabeiras

Country : Brazil

The landscape as part of the place, of those who inhabit it, as far as the eye can see. The “Palafita do Curral” environment, which marks the second participation of Studio 126 Arquitetura at CASACOR/ Minas Gerais, it frames the Serra do Curral hills just ahead as a sensitive point of everyday life. But not only that.

Architecture needs to stand its ground in the face of contemporary issues. The science that deals with the body's relationship with the Earth go far beyond designing spaces to be filled with by people. “We must understand the places, the importance of preservation that directly impacts the context of the ecosystem we are part of. We must position ourselves as professionals and citizens”, endorse the architects Evandro Melato and Patrício Amaral de Carvalho from Studio 126.

With the graces and protection of the archangel Michael, a sculpture carved by the artist Osmundo Teixeira from Bahia, the duo invites you to experience the 90 square meter room with body and soul, inspired by the concept of “Pelespírito” from Zélia Duncan’s new album.

The environment is a way of approaching the issue from the architecture built with a direct view of the back of the hills. As a way of making people aware of the importance of preserving the natural public heritage that belongs to history, life, and memory of everyone, including other existences, with no exception.

“We were inspired by this concept of the singer's work, the Pelespírito for telling us about what is between the skin and the spirit being a passage of spiritual evolution which we carry in the body”, explain the professionals.

The gallery formed by mobile fragments of the Baroque saint ties the narrative with an interesting play of light, shadow, movement, and meanings. The pieces of the sculpture represent the passages of our history which together make us whole as well as the pieces of the sculpture making up the whole of the Archangel. The subjective dimension encompassed by time, space and connection with everything, and everyone around portrays our Infinito Particular, theme of this year's show.

Inside and out, and between

“Supported by stilts, a construction method common in tropical regions, the suite floats on the mountainous ground of Palácio das Mangabeiras where the special idea seeks to reflect the capacity of space and, consequently, of architecture to remain in memory, create remembrance, influence in who we become and preserve landscapes”, comments the duo about the choice of the theme “Infinito Particular”, which permeates the creations of the cast in the Minas Gerais show.

The relationship between body and landscape will be enhanced in the environment formatted as a suite with 65 square meters, stretched by a wooden deck that makes the most out of the slope and frames the exuberant landscape of Serra do Curral.

Inside, the environment is divided into a gallery, bathroom, and bedroom. At the entrance, a panel line of the resting area. The furniture created by the designer Zanini de Zanine Caldas sets up the movements of interaction and relaxation.