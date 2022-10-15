Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontHeartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardHeartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairHeartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard+ 23

Houses
Portland, United States
Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. The Heartwood Residence sits on the east bank of the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. Offering a sweeping panorama of the river and its wildlife, the home overlooks boat docks, freight barges, and an early 20th-century railroad bridge, recalling the city’s industrial roots.

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Jeremy Bittermann
Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Jeremy Bittermann
Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Image 19 of 23
Floor Plan

Inspired by the architects’ New Mexico origins, the main house and guest house form a one-story compound organized around a central courtyard, where a mature maple tree was preserved as the centerpiece.

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Jeremy Bittermann
Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Jeremy Bittermann

The generously glazed wall of the main house offers a direct sightline through the living area to the river. The home’s understated but sophisticated material palette includes rift-sawn white oak cabinetry, Corian countertops, exposed aggregate concrete floors, built-in fireplaces, chevron-patterned oak floors, and plaster walls.

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Jeremy Bittermann
Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Jeremy Bittermann

With an exterior constructed of cedar, aluminum, and board-formed concrete, Heartwood is a modern addition to the neighborhood, which consists primarily of the 60s- and 70s-era ranch-style homes. An outdoor living area organized around a large wood-burning fireplace features a backdrop that includes the Lake Oswego River Bridge and one of the city’s premier riverfront parks.

Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows, Patio, Courtyard
© Jeremy Bittermann

