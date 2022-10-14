Bateia Bungalow Bathroom / Studio 126 Arquitetura

+ 38

City : Belo Horizonte

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Bringing allusions to the mining era of Minas Gerais, we seek to align the concept of contemporary living with our cultural roots, referring to “A Casa Original”, the sample's motto.

The main entrance is through the deck, an outdoor area that sets the mood for the atmosphere of the environment, with an intimate living room and the presence of the sculpture sculpted in soapstone by artist Ronnie Ryba, a reinterpretation of MODULOR we are invited to “dive” into the universe of the great honoree of this space: OSMAR PUPERI, miner and a great supporter of the preservation and continuity of culture and arts in the cities of Ouro Preto and Mariana - MG.

The architectural experience of the bungalow takes place through a total integration with the exterior, surrounded by a glass cloth, the elegant and minimalist environment is covered with natural light and interacts from all angles with the imposing garden of Palácio das Mangabeiras, in the Capital of Minas Gerais.

Using timeless elements such as soapstone, wood, and leather, we prioritize comfort and make room for good design and art which are even present in the furniture, zanini by zanini welcomes us by the fireplace in the lounge/garden and provides charming space for conversations and pleasantries. At the same time, we appreciate the objects mined during the life of Mr. Omar. They tell us their story being displayed as works of art, framed by the shelf transposing the environment and accentuating the fluid layout of the Bungalow.

After immersing in the stories of the mines and the mining, as an invitation to contemplate nature, we have the bathroom, pointed towards the Serra do Curral, struck by the movements of light and shadow caused by the pergola with glass cover, we have the showers, intertwined with a native tree which breaks through our floor they offer a different bathing experience.

Still in the SPA, we have as the preeminence of the room the bathtub BATEIA, an instrument historically used in mining, it gives its name to the room and it was an inspiration to our protagonist, sculpted in soapstone and immersing itself from the ground as if it sprouted there, the bathtub is "embraced" by two cubes of stone which make up the perfect setting for the best bathing rituals, a true detachment from urban life. Stop, breath, and enjoy.