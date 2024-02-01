Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeGeneral Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsGeneral Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, ChairGeneral Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, ChairGeneral Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1378
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Campos
  • Lead Architects: Tiago Antero; Vitor Fernandes
  • Collaborators: Abílio Silva, Catarina Fernandes, Nieves Schiafini, Francisco Soares, Pedro Queirós, Maria Rodrigues, João Albergaria, Eleftheria Petropoulou
  • Engineering: Stucco, Luísa Miguel, Daniel Pires, Fénix Engenharia
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The purpose is to consolidate a protected city block in the city center by stitching the requested use – housing – with the need to solve the scale disruption of the urban void to intervene.

General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Campos
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Image 31 of 34
Elevation
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Image 32 of 34
Axonometric
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© José Campos

Schematically, it is proposed a building composed of two volumes for each of the streets with a jagged courtyard inside the block, with a central staircase that acts as a vital piece of the project, not only by its indelible impact in the space perception but mainly because this is the element that defines the buildings heights, consequently, all the altimetric relations with the surrounding, namely with cornices, eaves, mansards, balconies, windows height and granite socles.

General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© José Campos
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© José Campos
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Image 27 of 34
Ground floor plan
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Campos

The elevation metric, the tile's color and pattern choice, the distance between windows, as well as the design of the element itself – two casement openings with a fixed top panel limited by concrete pilasters – retain the association of the dynamic and tectonic of Porto’s surrounding buildings. The Genius Loci is the inexorable circumstance that dictates the formal lexicon.

General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Beam
© José Campos
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography
© José Campos
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Image 29 of 34
Section
General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Campos

The typological distribution- 4 apartments per floor – is intentionally hostage of the urban scale memory, in a morphological corollary that results in 4 volumes of 4 planes roof each, that evoke the 4 original plots, which composes the 5th project elevation. The ground floor is physically and visually permeable, functioning as an intermediate space between public and private, the moment where commerce and housing merge together and the space where the streets connect. The apartments turn their social areas to the street while the private area take advantage of the central courtyard inmost character, assuring transversal ventilation. 

General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© José Campos

About this office
ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero
Office

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal

Cite: "General Silveira Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero" [Edifício General Silveira / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero] 01 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990590/general-silveira-building-ata-atelier-tiago-antero> ISSN 0719-8884

