Tips to Integrate Photovoltaic Energy on Houses

It seems like everyone is going solar these days. In the United States, the net solar power generation has increased by more than 113,000 million kilowatt hours in the last decade. Solar integration with residential projects saves homeowners money on energy bills and increases property value over time. As solar integration technology advances, the advantages span beyond financial and environmental; solar panels are assuming an aesthetic role in modern architecture, too.

Solar integration is becoming an expectation among new construction homebuyers. Architects and designers must adapt accordingly to increase the availability of photovoltaic integration in residential developments. However, with careful planning and execution, solar panels can be better incorporated during the design and construction phases. This article outlines how homebuilders can meet consumer demands for solar integration, creating an easy-to-follow pathway for accommodating changing home design trends.

Estimate Total Energy Use & Become as Efficient As Possible

To build a solar-powered home, builders must first take a comprehensive inventory of how energy is used in the home. Estimating a home's total energy usage can be a complex task, especially when it hasn’t been built yet. Knowing how much energy the house will require will create realistic expectations for how large the solar electricity system will need to be.

Builders can use billing information from similar developments in the area. The total energy used will be listed in kilowatt-hours (kWh). Simply add the total kWh for an annual billing cycle or multiply the total kWh used in just one month. It's important to note that energy consumption varies from season to season, and this early estimate won't reflect a home's exact usage.

Home solar systems generate between 350 and 850 kWh per month. Non-solar homes consuming more than this range every month will need to become more efficient before converting to solar electricity. An energy audit will assess how much energy a building uses and identify opportunities to conserve energy. This information is essential because it will help builders choose the most efficient systems for their developments. These additional sustainable construction practices can also reduce energy consumption before going solar:

Sealing air leaks

Upgrading insulation

Switching to UV-resistant windows

Purchasing ENERGY STAR-certified appliances

Determine Solar Viability Before Construction

Solar panels are designed to operate in almost every climate, but a home's architecture and surroundings will dictate how much sun exposure reaches the panel. The best way to determine if solar panels can be installed on a home is to contact a local solar company. During the evaluation, an installation professional will inspect the roof slope, surrounding trees, and several other factors that impact solar performance. Usually, solar panels are most effective on southern-facing roofs with a 15-40 degree angle. Roofs that have been in use for 10-30 years should be replaced before installing solar panels.

Architects considering installing solar panels can now take advantage of solar compatibility checkers available online. By inputting a few key pieces of information, such as the address of the planned development, they can quickly and easily determine how they should design each home’s orientation and roof angle for optimal photovoltaic integration.

How to Choose a Solar Electric System For New-Build Homes

When it comes to solar power, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. The best type of solar electric system will depend on several factors, including the location, the orientation of each home, and the amount of sun exposure the property receives. In general, however, there are three main types of solar electric systems: grid-integrated, off-grid, and hybrid.

Grid-integrated solar electric systems are the most common type of solar power system. Grid-integrated systems allow homeowners to generate supplemental solar electricity while receiving power from the utility company when needed. Grid-integrated systems provide a balanced solution. Owners save money on monthly bills but can rely on the grid in the event of system malfunction. Additionally, they can sell power back to the grid.

Off-grid systems enable homes to operate independently of their area's electric grid. While this provides a great deal of freedom, it also requires more maintenance and upkeep than a grid-connected system. Homeowners with off-grid systems need a well-planned battery system to store solar energy for use at night or during power outages.

Hybrid solar electric systems are a mix of grid-tied and off-grid systems. They typically connect to the utility grid and include a battery backup system. This gives homeowners the peace of mind to know they have backup power in case of an outage.

Join Forces With Solar Installation Companies

The increasing demand for photovoltaic integration means that residential construction companies need to expand their authority on the subject. By partnering with installers in their region, they can better meet the needs of homebuyers.

There are many potential benefits for collaborating with solar companies. It’s almost always cheaper to build a solar-powered house than it is to update a non-solar home. Solar installers are eager to connect with potential customers at the construction phase, which could be facilitated by the right partnerships. Similarly, home builders can reduce the cost of installation while also offering solar as an add-on expense.

Connect New Home Buyers With Solar Financing Resources

Solar energy requires a significant investment, but several financing options and tax incentives make it easy for homeowners to transition. Residential construction agencies with this information will have an advantage with future buyers.

People who want to pay for the entire system upfront should plan to spend between $15,000 and $30,000 for a typical residential solar electric system. Homeowners can finance their solar electric system in many ways. Solar leases paired with power purchase agreements (PPAs) enable homeowners to install solar panels without paying any upfront costs. In this financing model, a solar energy company owns the system and sells the homeowner the energy produced. The upside is a below-market rate for energy for up to 25 years; the downside is that the homeowners don't own the energy systems, rendering them ineligible for energy buybacks and tax credits.

Solar loans provide a midway point between buying in full and solar lease/PPAs. This model lets homeowners finance their solar electric system with a loan and make monthly payments. The interest rate is fixed, and the loan terms can range from five to 20 years. Solar loans have repayment terms similar to a home equity loan or line of credit.

Balance Architectural Aesthetics With Solar Performance

Most homeowners will want their solar energy system to look as good as it works. While older solar energy systems are bulky and look unnatural when added after construction, new homes can be designed with more aesthetically pleasing solar features.

Solar tiles and shingles offer a much sleeker look than traditional mounted solar panels. They are made with photovoltaic cells that can be embedded into standard roofing materials. However, solar shingles are less visible and often more expensive than mounted panels.

Solar canopies are another option for solar integration. Canopies are freestanding structures that can be installed in many locations, including above the garage or in the backyard. For example, if someone is constructing a gazebo or a covered outdoor kitchen, a solar canopy can provide shade and protection from the elements while also generating electricity.

Solar is here to stay. Architects, designers, and construction companies must adapt to meet the new demands of today’s sustainably-minded home buyers. By following these tips, people can enjoy all the benefits of photovoltaic energy without compromising the architectural style.