World
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Markus Linderoth

Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, HandrailHygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Ystad, Sweden
  • Associate Architects : Max Germundsson, Gudmund Bladh
  • Project Architects : Alex Johansson, Miruna Gusoaia
  • Structural Engineers : Emma Persson, Lucas Alsén, WSP
  • City : Ystad
  • Country : Sweden
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. Hygrometern is located in the new district of Västra Sjöstaden in Ystad. The site, with a level difference of just over two meters, slopes towards the sea in the south with open arable land extending out to the west.

Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Markus Linderoth
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 24 of 24
Axo

The project comprises four two-story buildings which house a total of 20 apartments, split evenly between two-room and three-room apartments. Dividing the project into a number of smaller built volumes, as opposed to gathering all the apartments into one volume, entails a number of advantages; this act of separation creates interstices that endow the common courtyard with a variety of entrances and the built volumes with a sympathetic scale. The separate built volumes are also able to exploit the site's varying contours to their advantage. 

Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Markus Linderoth
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Markus Linderoth
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Markus Linderoth

The buildings share a common material language, with balcony railings and stairs in galvanized steel, metalwork details, windows in lacquered aluminum, and facades clad in larch. This material uniformity is augmented through variations in floor plan, window placement, and interstitial outdoor spaces. The intention was to create a harmonious whole with a contemporary design language, where care at the level of materiality and detail is clearly manifested.

Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Markus Linderoth
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Markus Linderoth
Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 22 of 24
Ground floor plan

All apartments are double-sided and maintain strong contact with the outdoor environment. Ground-floor apartments have generous patios, while second-floor apartments enjoy large balconies, both of which maintain a pleasant temperature year-round thanks to full-height glass partitions. The internal courtyard, which is framed by an elongated storage building, offers both common and private spaces for the residents. Towards the street, the site’s level differences are used to separate parking spaces and waste facilities from the private patios.  

Hygrometern Apartments / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Markus Linderoth

Project location

Address:Ystad, Sweden

Johan Sundberg arkitektur
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSweden
