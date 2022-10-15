Submit a Project Advertise
World
IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardIC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableIC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamIC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lagoa Santa, Brazil
  • Architects: Anastasia Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aludesign, Bellar, L'Idea, Mharmaros, Patrik Cizilio, São Romão / prodomo, Tapetart, artstar movelaria, iluminar, regina Barbi
  • Lead Architect : Tomás Anastasia
  • Project Team : Sarita Soares
  • Interior Decoration : Bárbara Rodrigues
  • Woodwork : Amanda Carneiro
  • Construction : Evandro Lara- Gehaus
  • Structural Analysis : Túlio Antonini - Selco Projetos
  • Landscape Design : Luis Carlos Orsini - Yapo paisagismo
  • Lighting Design : Raquel Barros - Iluminar
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations : MCE Engenharia
  • Pool : Erika Couto - Bom Calor
  • City : Lagoa Santa
  • Country : Brazil
IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. The IC Residence is located in the city of Lagoa Santa, Minas Gerais. The land, measuring 5,000 m², is a relatively gentle slope, where the street-facing facade faces east. Solar orientation was a determining factor for the implantation of the house, located in a very hot region, where sun protection is essential.

IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Jomar Bragança

As it is a weekend residence, leisure is a priority, special attention was given to the configuration of the outdoor spaces, and the way in which the architecture gives scale to these spaces. Although the plot is of considerable size, there is little residual space, and most of the plot is usable. In this aspect, the interaction with the landscape project, by Luis Carlos Orsini, was fundamental. 

IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Jomar Bragança
IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Image 21 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Jomar Bragança

The 1-floor plan of the project is basically an L, where the intimate part, facing east, would be one leg, and the social part, facing south, more shaded, would be the other. Solutions for zenith lighting and internal gardens were adopted, to increase internal lighting without heating the environment. In the intimate area, there are five suites, which are connected to the rest of the house through an intimate living area and an internal garden. In the social area, a living pavilion connects to a semi-covered pergola and a balcony, with an outdoor kitchen. Next to this balcony, spa, changing rooms, and a sauna. The complex is completed by an external pavilion with an atelier and gym. 

IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam
© Jomar Bragança
IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jomar Bragança

The house's proportions, predominantly horizontal, mimic landscaping, which is the owners' passion. The structure is reinforced concrete, with metallic pergolas defining the areas with shadows. Natural coatings, such as wood, stone, and concrete, were primarily used to create this closer relationship with the landscaping. Large spans were created, reducing the number of pillars, to increase the feeling of integration with the outside.

IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jomar Bragança

The project is therefore an exercise in implementing a residence with a relatively extensive program, harmoniously and delicately integrated into the landscaping and landscape - these are the true protagonists. 

IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Jomar Bragança

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "IC Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos" [Residência IC / Anastasia Arquitetos] 15 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990530/ic-residence-anastasia-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

