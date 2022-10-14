Submit a Project Advertise
World
House in Singuilucan / operadora

House in Singuilucan / operadora

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Singuilucan, Mexico
  • Architects: operadora
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dane Alonso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cementos Cruz Azul, Fester, Rotoplas, Ternium
  • Partner In Charge : Edgar Rodriguez
  • Project Team : Alexis Ávila, José Juan Garay
  • City : Singuilucan
  • Country : Mexico
© Dane Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout his career, Mexican painter José María Velasco developed an iconic vision of the Mexican landscape between the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century. His work granted him multiple national accolades and international recognition, and through it, he ultimately created a symbol of national identity out of the geography of Mexico. The painting El Valle de Mexico is considered one of his most important works. In all seven versions of this painting, the elements of the composition remain consistent: the sky, mountains on the horizon, the valley, rocks, vegetation, and vernacular architecture.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

These anonymous structures that inhabit Velasco's rendition of the Valley of Mexico are the departure point for the project of a small house in a ranch in Singuilucan, Hidalgo.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
Floor Plan & Elevation
Floor Plan & Elevation
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

The house takes the development of the facade as a medium to replicate the informal aggregation of volumes and horizontality characteristic of the architectural features in Velasco's paintings. This irregular silhouette organizes the program linearly in a plan that mirrors the outline of the facade. In an attempt to further emphasize the flatness of the building, the wall extends beyond the limits of the rooms containing the program, creating a linear datum in the plan drawing. The limited programmatic requirements of the house are stretched-out in a 100-foot-long irregular enfilade, incorporating a storage room at one end of the house and two outdoor spaces adjacent to each of the bedrooms.

© Dane Alonso

