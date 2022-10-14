Submit a Project Advertise
Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink, BeamCohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam+ 20

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Leuven, Belgium
  Design : Pieter Maes, Pieter Thibaut
  Technical Engineer : Studie 10
  City : Leuven
  Country : Belgium
Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. An ideal balance between privacy and collectivity, with a strong link to the neighborhood and a vast diversity in inside and outside spaces, were the main objectives of this project, aiming for the highest possible living quality.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Image 15 of 20
Plan site

A cohousing project is in many ways different from a standard housing project. Collective and personal interests must go hand in hand at all times. To achieve this, the future inhabitants were involved in the design process from a very early stage, enabling them to participate in the design process, but also confronting them with the impact of personal choices on the project as a whole.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Three separate building volumes are connected by an L-shaped circulation axis, along which the entrances to the flats and the collective spaces are located. This maximizes the chances of meeting each other and strengthens collectivity.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The old cafeteria named "De Sijs", a listed 18th-century building at the center of the circulation axis is the main entrance to the project and contains a collective dining space with a kitchen, a cozy living space, a fully equipped guest stay, an atelier and a coworking space, becoming the inviting face to the project and the beating heart of the collective life.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Along the circulation axis, a (still growing) plant curtain offers privacy towards the street, creating an inviting space for spontaneous talks with the other inhabitants, in a green and flowery environment.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

A generous terrace, linked with the collective dining space, leads to the south-oriented garden via an organic staircase, creating a soft gradient from a mineral surface to a lush green. A place away from the hustle and bustle of the street in front, a secluded and wonderful setting to relax, meet and play.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Stairs, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

The natural height difference on the site is used to create an open parking level, connected to the collective outside space. This increased the usability of the space drastically, not only providing easily accessible space to park cars and bikes, but also offering multifunctional covered outside space, in direct link with the garden.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

The individual housing units, going from compact studios to three-bedroom-duplexes, host a very diverse group of inhabitants. All units are fully equipped and have bright and spacious living spaces linked to a generous private terrace on the sunny garden side, finding the perfect balance between collective life and well-needed privacy.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The housing buildings are constructed with a skeleton structure of wooden beams and columns, insulated with cellulose insulation, and clad with cork panels, and in Belgium unknown, but very versatile material. The cork panels, compressed leftovers from the cork industry, are water-resistant, breathable, thermally insulating, and rot-resistant. Because of their high density, they also buffer sound better than traditional facade insulation and protect the building from overheating. Being a natural product, the heterogonous color gives the building a warm and soft touch.

Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs, Handrail
© Stijn Bollaert

Project location

Address:Geldenaaksebaan 184, 3001 Leuven, Belgium

OFFICEU architects
WoodConcrete

Cite: "Cohousing De Sijs / OFFICEU architects" 14 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

