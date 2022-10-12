Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamRooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - FacadeRooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, GlassRooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
House Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Jacobs Yaniv Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Amit Geron
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Asi Lerner, Avney Tal, BEAM DESIGN, Edition, Fabrica, Habitat, HeziBank, Iota Project, Klein’s, Mody, Penthouse, ST-or, Tollman’s, Tzemer, fervital
  • Interior Design : Jacobs Yaniv Architects, Tamar Jacobs, Ravit Elia
  • Project Management : Ophir Kleiman
  • Contractor : Nir Alster
  • Structural Engineer : Buki Snir
  • Steelwork : Yoav Ovadia
  • Landscape Design : Haim Cohen
  • Art Curation : Yifat Gurion
  • AV : Defend
  • City : Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country : Israel
Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Handrail
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted Home is a 2 story apartment for a family of 6.
‘..A root evolves underground and functions as an anchor. Roots are the organs of a plant that are modified to provide anchorage for the plant and take in water and nutrients into the plant body, which allows plants to grow taller and faster.’

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Amit Geron
Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Glass
© Amit Geron

In this project, we searched for a balance between the very commercial language of the given residential block to the land and to the beautiful trees just outside the site and on-site. The choice of materials was specially selected, involving a combination of hand-crafted materials, raw materials, and hard-lined details which together always add depth to design.

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Facade
© Amit Geron
Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Image 24 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving
© Amit Geron

The fantastic concrete ceiling was a given starting point, which we straightaway requested to keep intact and not cover with plastering. The unique height of the ceiling and windows were for us a fantastic celebration of space. Managing the acoustics and intimate vibrance of a home is the greatest challenge in such a situation, therefore we chose to work with a lot of wood and fabric. Some of the design elements we inspired by the roots of trees.

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography
© Amit Geron

We are always intrigued by the juxtaposition of modern design and handmade/natural materials. The use of raw materials is for us a mechanism for anchoring the space, summing its spatial essence, creating a design that stimulates our senses, celebrating form and structure in their most sincere condition and

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Amit Geron
Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Amit Geron

The ground floor plan is made of the main living space, the master suite that faces the garden, and the bedrooms of the two younger children. The lower ground space is mainly intended for the two older children and the utility.

Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Amit Geron

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

"Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects" 12 Oct 2022.

