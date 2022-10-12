Rooted House / Jacobs Yaniv Architects

-
Architects: Jacobs Yaniv Architects
- Area : 320 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Amit Geron
-
Manufacturers : Asi Lerner, Avney Tal, BEAM DESIGN, Edition, Fabrica, Habitat, HeziBank, Iota Project, Klein’s, Mody, Penthouse, ST-or, Tollman’s, Tzemer, fervital
- Interior Design : Jacobs Yaniv Architects, Tamar Jacobs, Ravit Elia
- Project Management : Ophir Kleiman
- Contractor : Nir Alster
- Structural Engineer : Buki Snir
- Steelwork : Yoav Ovadia
- Landscape Design : Haim Cohen
- Art Curation : Yifat Gurion
- AV : Defend
- City : Tel Aviv-Yafo
- Country : Israel
Text description provided by the architects. Rooted Home is a 2 story apartment for a family of 6.
‘..A root evolves underground and functions as an anchor. Roots are the organs of a plant that are modified to provide anchorage for the plant and take in water and nutrients into the plant body, which allows plants to grow taller and faster.’
In this project, we searched for a balance between the very commercial language of the given residential block to the land and to the beautiful trees just outside the site and on-site. The choice of materials was specially selected, involving a combination of hand-crafted materials, raw materials, and hard-lined details which together always add depth to design.
The fantastic concrete ceiling was a given starting point, which we straightaway requested to keep intact and not cover with plastering. The unique height of the ceiling and windows were for us a fantastic celebration of space. Managing the acoustics and intimate vibrance of a home is the greatest challenge in such a situation, therefore we chose to work with a lot of wood and fabric. Some of the design elements we inspired by the roots of trees.
We are always intrigued by the juxtaposition of modern design and handmade/natural materials. The use of raw materials is for us a mechanism for anchoring the space, summing its spatial essence, creating a design that stimulates our senses, celebrating form and structure in their most sincere condition and
The ground floor plan is made of the main living space, the master suite that faces the garden, and the bedrooms of the two younger children. The lower ground space is mainly intended for the two older children and the utility.