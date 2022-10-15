Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. South Korea
  5. The Perfume Club / T-FP

The Perfume Club / T-FP

Save
The Perfume Club / T-FP

The Perfume Club / T-FP - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior PhotographyThe Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography, Windows, ColumnThe Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography, Lighting+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: T-FP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  162
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kiwoong Hong
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Perfume Club is a membership club where you can meet new people and make new social relationships through perfumes run by Soohyang. The building used to be an old perfume factory in Soohyang. In the cultural and commercial context of Seongsu-dong, we tried to use the characteristics of a factory building effectively such as high ceilings, gable roofs, and column-free space.

Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Image 32 of 32
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Kiwoong Hong

We tried to make a mysterious and secret place considering the character of the service and thought the core of the spatial experience was to change emotions through the contrast of inside and outside the building. By pouring concrete into the typical house shape with a gable roof, a simple yet powerful facade was completed. It was also an effective way to stand out in the middle of Seongsu-dong, where there are countless shapes, colors, and materials, and also drew people’s attention and curiosity.

Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong

As you enter the building, the atmosphere changes dramatically. The change of emotion begins through the object right in front of the entrance. Stepping inside the main hall, you can feel the sense of visual and touch change due to the color, illuminance, and thick carpets. The wooden truss on the high ceiling adds the structural beauty of the space, and the curved perfume library which crosses the space completes the transfer of emotions with a beautiful and mysterious impression.

Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Sink, Countertop
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Kiwoong Hong

It was also a project focused on the program to be held here. The perfume library is a device for the perfume workshop, which is the main content. The lounge is a space for group gatherings and private parties. We also designed it in detail to accommodate potential content such as lectures and performances curated by The Perfume Club.

Save this picture!
The Perfume Club / T-FP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:28 Seongsuiro 7(chil)-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
T-FP
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSouth Korea
Cite: "The Perfume Club / T-FP" 15 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990450/the-perfume-club-t-fp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags