MONO Office / Design Studio Mono

Construction : Jinho Lee, Hyun Yang

Engineering : Sewon Kim, Sunghun Yu, Kihun Lee

City : Jung-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Design Studio Mono is an interior design company that creates a space with a story based on the belief that space changes the stayer's thoughts and behaviors. We hoped that the new office wanted to be a place where people can think and communicate more freely. For this change, we tried to create a new space containing the value of freedom according to Mono's design philosophy.

In order to express the core value of freedom, each section has an organic flow and is expressed as an open space so that free communication is possible. The bar table containing the rough and bold charm seen when entering the entrance tried to convey the identity of the space with an unstructured shape.

The facade is the most revealing part of design studio mono's identity. The composition and the chairman were very important. We constructed the form with soft curves, which are the main features of our design, and expressed it with arched entrances and round windows. The exterior material gave a contrast between white tone and red brick.

The space was divided into a cafeteria, workstation, meeting room, and lounge. All spaces were open, and each section had an organic flow and hoped to become a space where free communication would take place. The meeting room is open but cozy and has a dome-shaped structure to focus on the project. The gardening space is layered where customers' eyes stay on the screen to create a comfortable mood.

To compensate for the shortcomings of the open-concept office, a low-height partition was added to the wide desk. While guaranteeing privacy, it was in harmony with the overall design. We hoped the new office would be an iconic space for everyone staying here to remember the design studio Mono.