World
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Exterior Photography, ArcadeMONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, ChairMONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior PhotographyMONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Mono
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  37
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kiwoong Hong
  • Lead Architects : Suhyun Oh, Junsang Park, Yeun Kang
  • Construction : Jinho Lee, Hyun Yang
  • Engineering : Sewon Kim, Sunghun Yu, Kihun Lee
  • City : Jung-gu
  • Country : South Korea
© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Exterior Photography, Arcade
© Kiwoong Hong

Text description provided by the architects. Design Studio Mono is an interior design company that creates a space with a story based on the belief that space changes the stayer's thoughts and behaviors. We hoped that the new office wanted to be a place where people can think and communicate more freely. For this change, we tried to create a new space containing the value of freedom according to Mono's design philosophy.

© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kiwoong Hong

In order to express the core value of freedom, each section has an organic flow and is expressed as an open space so that free communication is possible. The bar table containing the rough and bold charm seen when entering the entrance tried to convey the identity of the space with an unstructured shape.

© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong

The facade is the most revealing part of design studio mono's identity. The composition and the chairman were very important. We constructed the form with soft curves, which are the main features of our design, and expressed it with arched entrances and round windows. The exterior material gave a contrast between white tone and red brick.

© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong

The space was divided into a cafeteria, workstation, meeting room, and lounge. All spaces were open, and each section had an organic flow and hoped to become a space where free communication would take place. The meeting room is open but cozy and has a dome-shaped structure to focus on the project. The gardening space is layered where customers' eyes stay on the screen to create a comfortable mood.

© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong
Floor Plan
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Image 22 of 22
Floor Plan
© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

To compensate for the shortcomings of the open-concept office, a low-height partition was added to the wide desk. While guaranteeing privacy, it was in harmony with the overall design. We hoped the new office would be an iconic space for everyone staying here to remember the design studio Mono.

© Kiwoong Hong
MONO Office / Design Studio Mono - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

Project gallery

Project location

Address:23 Dasan-ro 40-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
Design Studio Mono
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

