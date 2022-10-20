Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos

Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos

Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaFischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, CourtyardFischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5920 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lumini
  • Autores : Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Project Development : Juliana Dullius, Fernando Longhi, Isabela Ferrari
  • Project Manager : Victor Machado
  • Survey : Ewerton Alves de Souza, Bárbara Neumann
  • Landscaping : MC Paisagismo
  • Construction Company : Memória Engenharia
  • Installation Project : GRID Engenharia
  • Gráficos : Pedro Coelho de Souza
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of this house built in the 1980s kept and complemented the concrete structure of the lower floor and part of the structure of the existing pool. The roof slab on the upper floor was demolished and replaced by a new one, which made it possible to increase the total area, raise the ceiling height and reconfigure the internal layout.

Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 34 of 37
Final plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 35 of 37
Final plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Haruo Mikami

In the original project, the garage was the only room with direct access to the pool on the lowest level of the plot. The renovation turned this level into the social area of the new house, with the living room, dining room, and veranda. We moved the garage and service area to the front of the plot.

Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Haruo Mikami

The rooms in the original project were Northwest facing, which caused excessive exposure to the sun throughout the day. In Brasília, its solar orientation requires attention. In addition, the existing roof limited the ceiling height to 225 cm. We reversed the position of the ensuite rooms and repositioned the windows of the rooms to the Southeast, better orientation in Brasília. We also enlarged the rooms and created a balcony for the master suite, facing the back of the house.

Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 36 of 37
Sections
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Column
© Haruo Mikami

Most of the concrete structure that remained after the demolition had to be reinforced to be reused on the first floor of the new project. In addition, concrete reinforcement in the structure was made to create fixed sofas and seats on the ground floor. The highest roof is entirely new. 

Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Haruo Mikami

The reuse of the structure results in a composition of new and old parts, where misalignments are visible, as well as the "oversized" appearance of some beams and pillars, caused by reinforcement. On the lower floor, we decided to leave only part of the structure of pillars and beams exposed on the ceiling of the room, as a visible trace of the intervention we made on an existing building. In addition, the inverted roof beams were also exposed.

Save this picture!
Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BLOCO Arquitetos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Fischgold House Renovation / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Reforma da Casa Fischgold / BLOCO Arquitetos] 20 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990407/fischgold-house-renovation-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags