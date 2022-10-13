Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. 6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich

6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich

Save
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich

6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Exterior Photography6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Interior Photography6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Interior Photography+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Schwabhausen, Germany
  • City : Schwabhausen
  • Country : Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Exterior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. 6x60 House is a one-storey building settled along a stream. It hosts three apartments with different dimensions, belonging to three members of the same family. The building is located between two different surroundings: wide agricultural fields and a far forest on one side, and the main road of the village on the other. In order to detach the house from the ground, a system of piles has been used to support the concrete slab on which 21 parallel walls are resting and supporting a pitched roof. 3 concrete steps located along the South-East side permit to access to the porch on the platform, from where it is possible to walk all around the building and access the apartments.

Save this picture!
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Exterior Photography
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Image 12 of 15
Plan

5 of the 21 walls are built in dark grey concrete and have specific shapes in order to structurally support the house, give privacy to the bathrooms by their geometry and turn a systematic approach into an individual collection of rooms, which are influencing each other spatially. The remaining 16 walls are built in prefabricated massive wood. One enters each apartment from its center and moves left or right. As there are no corridors, every room has to be crossed in order to get from living zones to the private bedrooms. Some of the rooms have a mezzanine in order to profit the 5,5 meters interior height at its peak.

Save this picture!
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Interior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

The sequence of different thresholds defines a buffer zone between 6x60 House and the surrounding; although both facades are entirely made of glass sheets, the continuity of all the architectonic elements towards the exterior constantly raises the question of living in an inside or outside space.

Save this picture!
6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich - Interior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexander Tochtermann
Office
Philipp Wündrich
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "6x60 House / Alexander Tochtermann + Philipp Wündrich" 13 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990402/6x60-house-alexander-tochtermann-plus-philipp-wundrich> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags