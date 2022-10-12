Submit a Project Advertise
World
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairGelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailGelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamGelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
Gelida, Spain
  • City : Gelida
  • Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms a house in the historic area of ​​Carrer Major, in the old town of Gelida. It is a house with a ground floor, a first floor, and a semi-basement used as storage. Located on a corner, the original house – from the beginning of the 20th century – lost its garden due to the construction of a block to which some rooms of the house were annexed.

Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Pol Viladoms
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Pol Viladoms

The main challenge of the project was to change the initial perception of a dark house with low ceilings. The original structure of rammed earth walls is maintained, recovering its bioclimatic properties, restoring the rammed earth, and making it visible in significant spaces of the home. The slabs and roof, very degraded, have been replaced by new light ceramic and wood ceilings that provide warmth and comfort to the new interiors.

Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Pol Viladoms
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Image 17 of 19
Ground floor plan + sections
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Pol Viladoms
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Image 18 of 19
First floor plan + sections
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Pol Viladoms
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Image 19 of 19
Axo
Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Pol Viladoms

The exterior staircase that goes up to the roof terrace and the new patio in the main room act as wells of light and ventilation that, through windows or skylights, illuminate the central areas of the house.

Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Pol Viladoms

About this office
annapratsjoanvalls
Office
Bruguers Gallego
Office

Residential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
