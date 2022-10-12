Gelida Refurbishment / annapratsjoanvalls + Bruguers Gallego

+ 19

City : Gelida

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms a house in the historic area of ​​Carrer Major, in the old town of Gelida. It is a house with a ground floor, a first floor, and a semi-basement used as storage. Located on a corner, the original house – from the beginning of the 20th century – lost its garden due to the construction of a block to which some rooms of the house were annexed.

The main challenge of the project was to change the initial perception of a dark house with low ceilings. The original structure of rammed earth walls is maintained, recovering its bioclimatic properties, restoring the rammed earth, and making it visible in significant spaces of the home. The slabs and roof, very degraded, have been replaced by new light ceramic and wood ceilings that provide warmth and comfort to the new interiors.

The exterior staircase that goes up to the roof terrace and the new patio in the main room act as wells of light and ventilation that, through windows or skylights, illuminate the central areas of the house.