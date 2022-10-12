Jacquemus Store Selfridges London / AMO

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Jacquemus boutiques in London and Paris began with the idea of testing the limits of working with a single material. Drawing from the brand’s origins in the south of France, AMO aimed to capture the atmosphere of Jacquemus’ native Provence through the materiality of the spaces. Instead of working with form and deciding on the materials afterward, the materials were chosen at the outset, guiding the shape of the space through the design process.

From pillows reminiscent of the textiles of Provence to terracruda, a clay-based material echoing the landscape of the south of France, the boutiques are clad entirely in a single material, creating continuity throughout each space. In the store at the Galeries Lafayette in Paris, the walls, doors, fitting room, and display elements are upholstered in white cushioning, exuding the ease and comfort of a day spent in bed.

A stack of pillows doubles as a seating area and display surface, welcoming visitors to browse and lounge for as long as they want. The store at Selfridges in London, with its floor and shelving, totems, plinths, tables, and chairs made from terracruda, is populated by items on display and customers alike, adding a twist to the abstracted image of a domestic Provençal interior.

Applied by hand, the material preserves a level of irregularity, which gives the design a sense of naturalness and craftsmanship. Directly visible from the street with the seating area carefully framed by the window, the store is more than a space to shop; it invites passers-by to feel at home.