House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura

Houses • Nova Lima, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Allmad , Artpedras , Dacapo , Deca , iluminar

Architects In Charge : Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo

Collaborators : Guilherme Castro

Structural Project : BVA Engenharia

Steel Structure : Vista Engenharia

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations : Marcela Leite

Construction : ENGECAPO

City : Nova Lima

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Bosque House is located in Nova Lima/MG, in a site that has a spectacular view of the mountains and vegetation characteristic of the Atlantic Forest. Its intensely sloping topography was decisive for creating the building’s implantation, defining the distribution of environments on three different levels so that the house would better accommodate the terrain.

The house is connected to the street through the upper level. On this floor are found the garage and the two accesses to the lower level via two different stairs. On the left end of the plot, the main staircase is located inside the house. On the right side, a metallic ladder suspended over the vegetation is configured as a path through the treetops. This floor is covered by a single-pitched roof that slopes and extends itself to the living room and kitchen area, located on the lower floor. This roof is the main protagonist of the house, having an angular cut that defines a central void to keep the vegetation present in the middle section of the site.

On the lower level are the social areas of the house. These glazed areas maintain a direct relationship with the view of the mountains and nature present in the central void. Through the environments of the house and the access stairs, it is possible to circulate and establish an intimate relationship with the preserved forest. Light floods the environments through different openings with different shapes and positions and creates new ambiances throughout the day. On the bedroom floor, which is located below the social level, the spaces are configured as a blind box that opens only to the view of the mountains and provides the necessary privacy for intimate environments.

Finally, the Bosque House embraces a piece of the Atlantic Forest. The trees in the middle section of the building filter the light in different ways throughout the day, creating movement between light and shadow. As the resident once said: “a promenade of light”!