World
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura

House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura

House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, WindowsHouse in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, BeamHouse in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Nova Lima, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Allmad, Artpedras, Dacapo, Deca, iluminar
  • Architects In Charge : Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Collaborators : Guilherme Castro
  • Structural Project : BVA Engenharia
  • Steel Structure : Vista Engenharia
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations : Marcela Leite
  • Construction : ENGECAPO
  • City : Nova Lima
  • Country : Brazil
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. The Bosque House is located in Nova Lima/MG, in a site that has a spectacular view of the mountains and vegetation characteristic of the Atlantic Forest. Its intensely sloping topography was decisive for creating the building’s implantation, defining the distribution of environments on three different levels so that the house would better accommodate the terrain.

House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Jomar Bragança
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Jomar Bragança

The house is connected to the street through the upper level. On this floor are found the garage and the two accesses to the lower level via two different stairs. On the left end of the plot, the main staircase is located inside the house. On the right side, a metallic ladder suspended over the vegetation is configured as a path through the treetops. This floor is covered by a single-pitched roof that slopes and extends itself to the living room and kitchen area, located on the lower floor. This roof is the main protagonist of the house, having an angular cut that defines a central void to keep the vegetation present in the middle section of the site.

House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 14 of 19
Plan - Third floor
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 16 of 19
Section AA

On the lower level are the social areas of the house. These glazed areas maintain a direct relationship with the view of the mountains and nature present in the central void. Through the environments of the house and the access stairs, it is possible to circulate and establish an intimate relationship with the preserved forest. Light floods the environments through different openings with different shapes and positions and creates new ambiances throughout the day. On the bedroom floor, which is located below the social level, the spaces are configured as a blind box that opens only to the view of the mountains and provides the necessary privacy for intimate environments. 

House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table, Beam
© Jomar Bragança
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Jomar Bragança
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 13 of 19
Plan - Second floor
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 18 of 19
Section CC
House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Jomar Bragança

Finally, the Bosque House embraces a piece of the Atlantic Forest. The trees in the middle section of the building filter the light in different ways throughout the day, creating movement between light and shadow. As the resident once said: “a promenade of light”!

House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Jomar Bragança

Cite: "House in the Woods / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa do Bosque / TETRO Arquitetura] 12 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990341/house-in-the-woods-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

