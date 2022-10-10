Submit a Project Advertise
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf

Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf

Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, WindowsChinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Table, ChairChinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkChinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Windows+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
South Korea
  • Architects: Malf, Workment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yousub Song
  • Lead Architect : Joonwoo Cho
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yousub Song

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at a corner of an intersection on Sharosu-gil where both narrow alleys and wide roads meet. Because of the law enacted to secure better sight at intersections, the building was built to have a plan type with a cut corner, which serves as the front of the building from the main road and creates a distorted pentagonal plane. We began our design with this cut-corner floor plan.

Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yousub Song
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Image 16 of 19
Floor Plan
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yousub Song
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography
© Yousub Song

Chinmok, a grilled chicken restaurant is a brand that focuses on the meat itself. We placed the meat pre-grilling box in this cut corner and installed a frameless folding door on the front so that passers-by can watch grilling activities well from the street. The kitchen box connected to this pre-grilling box is extruded from the building’s cut corner and leads all the way to storage in the back, cutting across the space diagonally.

Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Yousub Song
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yousub Song

Due to the kitchen box, the entire space is naturally divided into the main hall and private room. The kitchen box is finished with polished stainless steel to not only symbolize an efficient modern kitchen system but also reflect its surroundings.

Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Yousub Song
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Image 17 of 19
Diagram
Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography
© Yousub Song

The hall space was created by removing the interior debris that had been attached to the existing space. We exposed the concrete structure of the building consisting of beams and columns, and actively utilized a polishing pattern from the process of removing the paint on the wall. This pattern creates a cave-like atmosphere and contrasts with the modern kitchen box. In a way, this will remind you of people eating meat with a fire in a cave in the primitive age.

Chinmok Restaurant / Workment + Malf - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yousub Song

Address:Seoul, South Korea

