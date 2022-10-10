Submit a Project Advertise
World
Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, WindowsMountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairMountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Restoration
New Farm, Australia
Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Brock Beazley

Text description provided by the architects. A traditional Queenslander Typology restricted the nature of a contemporary family home. We wanted to minimize the impact of any extension on the grandeur of the original house. The traditional undercroft of a home in the sub-tropical environment of the southeast has traditionally been the coolest part of the home.

Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Brock Beazley
Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Image 23 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Stairs, Chair
© Brock Beazley

Families would gather under these houses in the heat of the day. At the same time, kids would run between the undercroft and the garden. The undercroft of traditional Queenslanders has a child-like memory for people who grew up in these typical homes.

Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Brock Beazley
Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Image 24 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Brock Beazley

We wanted to give the same feeling of undercroft and coolness to the built form of the home. So we injected a new main living space that remains cool in the summer and combined this with large door openings to transition to the secluded gardens of the home. We opted for a darker ceiling to give that sense of undercroft balanced with strong, heavy, light materials like concrete and marble the lighten the space.

Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Brock Beazley

Cite: "Mountford Road House / Shane Marsh Architects" 10 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

