What to Consider When Designing a Kitchen Island?

The islands have proved to be the great favorites of contemporary kitchens, appearing in environments of different sizes and styles and with different materials. Before installing a kitchen island, however, it is necessary to think about a few factors to make a better design decision.

Save this picture! Just BE / Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop - 23. Image © Rafael Gamo

For a correct functioning, the kitchen needs to guarantee a good flow between the three main pieces of equipment – the sink, the refrigerator and the stove – so that the islands, as the independent structures that add to the kitchen layout are called, can enter as a support for some of this equipment, even containing them. Usually centered, ensuring free movement around them, islands usually have a workbench, from which equipment such as cabinets, tables and shelves can be derived.

Type of Island

The layout configuration possibilities are many and depend on how users use that space, or what their routine and habits are. In general, the islands can be completely free in space, or they can derive from the counter or from a wall. In addition, it is essential to consider the correct distances for moving around the kitchen, as well as for handling cabinets, drawers and appliances. The distance between counters must be at least 1m to 1.20m.

Free Island

Save this picture! Chiripa Building / PALMA. Image © Luis Young

Island Derived From Counter

Save this picture! House in Crato / Inês Brandão Arquitectura. Image © Alexander Bogorodskiy

Island Derived From the Wall

Save this picture! Apartamento Dendê / Sinta Arquitetura. Image © Gabriela Daltro

Functionality

It is important to foresee the kitchen workflow, the paths between the fridge, countertops, stove and sink, so that the island can interact with these equipments instead of being an obstacle. It is necessary to foresee the functionality of the island for the kitchen, which can be the space for cooking, joining the stove, or cooktop, and a workbench. It can also be a space for washing food and dishes, joining the wet bench with the sink. It can also be a food preparation space or even a support for socializing, bringing people together close to where the food is being prepared.

Island With Sink

Save this picture! Maison De Gaspé / la SHED architecture. Image © Maxime Brouillet

Island With Stove

Save this picture! Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas. Image © Sambacine

Island as a Social Space

Save this picture! Residência Gastão Cruls / Grupo de Desenho Arquitetura. Image © Fernando Stankuns

Island With Shelf

Save this picture! Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten. Image © Future Documentation/EO

Once the functionality of the equipment is understood, it is important to foresee which infrastructures will be necessary to insert the island — water, gas and electricity points, for example — and the correct lighting, whether natural or artificial. Finally, the island can receive a completely different material from the rest of the kitchen, creating visual contrast, or harmonizing with the space. Regardless of the path, and in view of its frequent use, it is important that the island is designed with resistant and easy-to-maintain materials that guarantee its durability.