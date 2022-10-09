Submit a Project Advertise
World
Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects

Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects

Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairPlaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Sink, BathroomPlaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior PhotographyPlaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows+ 9

Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Hong Kong
Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© HDP Photography Services/ Harold de Puymorin

Text description provided by the architects. Restaurant Plaa presents a modern interpretation of Thai cuisine highlighting both local and regional seafood and produce. The menu is built around fresh and seasonal ingredients with fresh herbs, spices, and sauces to deliver vibrant Thai flavors transformed through refined touches from the kitchen.

Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography
© HDP Photography Services/ Harold de Puymorin
Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© HDP Photography Services/ Harold de Puymorin

The interior concept develops around Plaa’s philosophy and draws inspiration from the ocean and south-eastern Asia. Wishing to transport guests to a light and breezy atmosphere, the dining space created by the designer evokes a sense of relaxation and coziness against the busy city of Hong Kong.

Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Image 9 of 9
Floor plan

With a carefully chosen color palette and oriental accents, the designer delivers a nuanced yet immersive piece of modern Thailand, welcoming Plaa’s guests to a memorable experience.

Plaa Restaurant / David Chipperfield Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows
© HDP Photography Services/ Harold de Puymorin

Project location

Address:2/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong

David Chipperfield Architects
