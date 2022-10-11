Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq

+ 28

Residential • Posadas, Argentina Architects: MAGarq

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 8934 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Sofía Schiavoni

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sika Durlock Weber ACINDAR , Alba , Alcemar , Atma , Awaduct , Cerro Negro , Cerámicas Garuapé , Ecotermo , Klaukol , Loma Negra , Peirano , ferrum Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : María Antonella Genessini

Collaborator : Roberto Dreger, Analia Cáceres, Mikela Bertolotti, Susana López, Facundo Parra

Builder : Proobra SA.

Structural Calculations : Carlos A. Peresson

Electrical Engineer : Ignacio Siripi

Landscaping : Inés Guida

Construction Manager : Gustavo Petersen

City : Posadas

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The Sebastopol 3262 building is intended for housing and is located in a low-density neighborhood. The sector is characterized by being a quiet area, with abundant vegetation and easy access to the main avenues. Considering these factors, it was sought that this project responded with an open plan towards the environment. The main intention is that the facade establishes a link between the public and the private spaces.

Taking into account the environmental factors, a simple scheme of three volumes has been proposed looking for the most beneficial orientations: north and east. As it is a subtropical climate, high temperatures and humidity conditions to be taken into account.

The land is located between consolidated party walls. The general volumetry responds to the best orientation provided by the area, east and north. Composed of three volumes that are joined by two vertical cores. The free ground floor is interconnected with small gardens where the pedestrian and vehicular accesses are located, generating a dynamic and fluid relationship with the street. Above this, there is the standard floor for apartments with one and two bedrooms.

The apartments have continuous balconies that are used as an expansion area that, being equipped with a grill, provide a strong social character. The interiors have large windows guaranteeing natural lighting in different environments. The white walls reinforce this intention.

In terms of materiality, elements characteristic of the area and very low maintenance were chosen, the entire envelope is made of exposed brick and concrete. Thus, the work has been conceived with passive materials and systems in search of high thermal insulation: double walls with air chambers, galleries that attenuate the sun, and double-paned windows.

The brick wall screening generates a play of light and shadow while reducing the direct impact of the sun on the interiors.