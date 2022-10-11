Submit a Project Advertise
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Posadas, Argentina
  • Architects: MAGarq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8934 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sofía Schiavoni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Sika, Durlock, Weber, ACINDAR, Alba, Alcemar, Atma, Awaduct, Cerro Negro, Cerámicas Garuapé, Ecotermo, Klaukol, Loma Negra, Peirano, ferrum
  • Lead Architect : María Antonella Genessini
  • Collaborator : Roberto Dreger, Analia Cáceres, Mikela Bertolotti, Susana López, Facundo Parra
  • Builder : Proobra SA.
  • Structural Calculations : Carlos A. Peresson
  • Electrical Engineer : Ignacio Siripi
  • Landscaping : Inés Guida
  • Construction Manager : Gustavo Petersen
  • City : Posadas
  • Country : Argentina
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam, Handrail, Windows
© Sofía Schiavoni

Text description provided by the architects. The Sebastopol 3262 building is intended for housing and is located in a low-density neighborhood. The sector is characterized by being a quiet area, with abundant vegetation and easy access to the main avenues. Considering these factors, it was sought that this project responded with an open plan towards the environment. The main intention is that the facade establishes a link between the public and the private spaces.

Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sofía Schiavoni
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Image 21 of 28
Isometric
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Sofía Schiavoni

Taking into account the environmental factors, a simple scheme of three volumes has been proposed looking for the most beneficial orientations: north and east. As it is a subtropical climate, high temperatures and humidity conditions to be taken into account.

Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Chair
© Sofía Schiavoni
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sofía Schiavoni
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Sofía Schiavoni

The land is located between consolidated party walls. The general volumetry responds to the best orientation provided by the area, east and north. Composed of three volumes that are joined by two vertical cores. The free ground floor is interconnected with small gardens where the pedestrian and vehicular accesses are located, generating a dynamic and fluid relationship with the street. Above this, there is the standard floor for apartments with one and two bedrooms.

Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Sofía Schiavoni
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography
© Sofía Schiavoni

The apartments have continuous balconies that are used as an expansion area that, being equipped with a grill, provide a strong social character. The interiors have large windows guaranteeing natural lighting in different environments. The white walls reinforce this intention.

Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Beam
© Sofía Schiavoni
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Type
Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography
© Sofía Schiavoni

In terms of materiality, elements characteristic of the area and very low maintenance were chosen, the entire envelope is made of exposed brick and concrete. Thus, the work has been conceived with passive materials and systems in search of high thermal insulation: double walls with air chambers, galleries that attenuate the sun, and double-paned windows.

Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sofía Schiavoni

The brick wall screening generates a play of light and shadow while reducing the direct impact of the sun on the interiors.

Sevastopol 3262 Building / MAGarq - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sofía Schiavoni

Project location

Address:Posadas, Misiones, Argentina

MAGarq
Concrete, Brick

