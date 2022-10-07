Submit a Project Advertise
World
Shed House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
Shed House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows
Shed House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
Shed House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ricardo Bassetti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Herman Miller, Poliform, Allure Iluminação, ByKamy, Casual, Cinex, Codex Home, Decameron, Docol, Dpot, Dpot Objeto, Engeprod Construções Metálicas, FK Móveis, Faz Iluminação, G.WETZ, Interni, Jader Almeida, Lumini, Luri Decoração, Luri Decorações, +13
  • Lead Architects : Consuelo Jorge
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. Innovating in techniques and escaping the standards, architect Consuelo Jorge, built her residence more than 15 years ago, on a corner of a traditional and quiet neighborhood in São Paulo. The three-story metal structure, a nine-meter ceiling height that explores natural lighting, glass, and materials that were chosen for their sustainability, rainwater harvesting and solar energy, resulted in a project completed in nine months. All these conditions transformed the construction with a unique characteristic: revolutionary. In practice, there are several innovative, environmental and architectural concepts, but the main one is living. Consuelo and her family love gardening, bikes and adventures, which makes the house a perfect comfortable retreat for all times.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Integration is one of the basic concepts of the project. The three floors are related in terms of visuals and environments, with a predominance of glass and white, the intense light spreads through the house, where the spaces complete each other and at the same time create a unique atmosphere for them, like a Loft. The internal and external spaces communicate and make the importance of integration even more evident for the house, as the architect designed. One of the highlights of the project is a glass walkway that crosses the living room, connecting the couple's bedroom to the daughter's.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The structure of the house was made entirely of metal with visible “I” beams and pillars, aiming to reduce construction time and final costs, in addition to allowing a modern and stripped look. The cover with thermo-acoustic insulation in rock wool, reduces the weight of the entire structure, allowing a curved finish, which helps to soften the heat on hot days. Large openings in the floors are responsible for the air passages, where cross ventilation takes air throughout the house.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Aiming at ecology and comfort for her family, Consuelo managed to design a house with all the sustainable requirements, with a futuristic design and interconnection of environments, and above all comfort. The architect transformed the project into a complete home.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Cite: "Shed House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos" 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags