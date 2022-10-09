Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior PhotographyBeatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography, ForestBeatrix Park Playground / Carve - Interior PhotographyBeatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Carve
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marleen Beek
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography
© Marleen Beek

Text description provided by the architects. Beatrix Park is one of Amsterdam's oldest modern city parks. The oldest part of the park, designed by Jacoba Mulder, was built in 1938 and is characteristic of the transition from the romantic style of the 19th century to the more functionalist style of the post-WWII era. The Beatrixpark is part of the Amsterdam Zuidas area, a district strategically situated between the city center and Schiphol Airport. In the present day, the park is wedged in between Ring Road A10, Beethoven Street on the west side, and the RAI Convention Center on the eastern side.

Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marleen Beek
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marleen Beek
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Image 22 of 23
Plan

To compensate for the expansion of the RAI in the '90s, a strip of land between the A10, the Beethoven, and St. Nicolaas Lyceum was added to the park. This area, named 'The Wet Valley' is an elongated pond with viewing hills that positions the park more centrally whilst at the same time turning the new heart of the park into a peninsula. With the most recent redevelopment of the Beatrixpark, Carve was asked to design a multifunctional playground on the location of the old basketball court on the 'peninsula'. In addition to creating a playground for children aged 0-6 years, it should be a play object that also attracts older children.

Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography
© Marleen Beek

In looking for a sculptural form that is attractive for all age groups and at the same time serves as a meeting place, Carve designed an organically shaped sculpture that incorporates various play functions. By arranging the various functions in one object, the space around it is divided into three zones, redefining its surroundings. Inside the sculpture children can climb, slide, and hang. Because these play functions are partially hidden, an exciting play experience is created.

Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography
© Marleen Beek
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Interior Photography
© Marleen Beek
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Image 23 of 23
Section
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Exterior Photography
© Marleen Beek

On one side of the sculpture, a mirrored wall is integrated, which reflects its green surroundings. Whilst playing or approaching the mirror wall, the reflections of playing children and passers-by are extremely distorted, which provokes immediate reactions. In the second 'armpit' of an object, a large trampoline is integrated into the floor. In the third armpit, a goal has been painted on the wall, extending the area as a playing field. Finally, one of the outer ends of the object curls up, creating a space for a large swing. With this, an omnidirectional play object is created, that children can play on, around, and inside.

Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Interior Photography
© Marleen Beek
Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Image 11 of 23
© Marleen Beek

Although the object is slightly hidden between the trees, its bright lilac coating and distinctive shape create a landmark that is visible from afar, giving a new dynamic to a formerly forgotten part of the park. 

Beatrix Park Playground / Carve - Image 15 of 23
© Marleen Beek

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

