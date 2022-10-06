Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. China
  5. Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN

Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN

Save
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN

Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, FacadeChangchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, FenceChangchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, WindowsChangchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Interior Photography+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training, Community
Changchun, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jin Jia Yao

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an old, industrial corridor, where a powerplant once stood, the Changchun Community Sports Complex is helping residents, old and new, reimagine life in their changing neighborhoods.

Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Jin Jia Yao
Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jin Jia Yao
Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Image 15 of 18
Plan - 1st floor

With 1,800 apartments coming to the surrounding blocks, the sports complex acts as a sales center (offering prospective apartment buyers a preview of those units) while supporting the recreational needs of the community.

Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Jin Jia Yao
Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jin Jia Yao

Consisting of two main spaces, one side of the complex features a colorful, double-height basketball court and a rock-climbing wall (encircled by a track above). The second hosts a coffee shop, community space, and fitness room.

Integrated into an elevated, bean-shaped track, a sprawling playground and outdoor exercise equipment extend opportunities for physical activity across the center’s grounds while walking paths connect to the surrounding neighborhood through a dramatically sculpted landscape.

Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Image 17 of 18
Axonometric

The material and form of the sports complex echo the site’s history. Beginning from a basic rectangle, the design applies three iconic design elements that are extracted from its former use as a powerplant: the sawtooth roof, the smokestack, and power (evoked by light).

Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Interior Photography
© Jin Jia Yao

While the cascading peaks of the complex’s standing seam roof reproduce the powerplant’s iconic sawtooth roof at full scale, its smokestack is reproduced in miniature as part of the building’s skin. Hugging terracotta panels underneath, perforated metal panels form a series of semicylindrical vertical seams. Lights that are mounted below these reflect off the building and filter back through the panels’ perforations, creating a warm glow that recalls the site’s historical contribution to the city.

Save this picture!
Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN - Exterior Photography
© Jin Jia Yao

Project location

Address:Changchun, Jilin, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GBBN
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureCommunityChina
Cite: "Changchun Community Sports Complex / GBBN" 06 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990086/changchun-community-sports-complex-gbbn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream