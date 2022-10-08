Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Nicosia, Cyprus
  • Architects: Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Creative Photo Room
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Rabel Systems
  • Lead Architects : Kyriakos Miltiadou
  • Lighting Design : DIMCO
  • Civil Engineering : Andreas Miltiadous
  • Electrical Engineering : Andreas Chrysanthou
  • Mechanical Engineering : Andreas Theofanous
  • Kitchen Design : APA Kitchen's Design Ltd
  • City : Nicosia
  • Country : Cyprus
Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Creative Photo Room

Text description provided by the architects. The house is built on the traces of a ruined building in a high-density refugee settlement in Nicosia, Cyprus. It is situated between two existing partition walls on a narrow land (​​189 m²). The Cypriot refugee camps were erected shortly after the summer of the Turkish invasion in 1974, to provide temporary accommodation for the Greek-Cypriot refugees who were forced to leave their homes because of the war. Today, these sites bear the signs of abandonment and decay and are more like urban crevices interrupting the continuity of the city. The restrictive building regulations that are applied in these sites, indicate a complex condition raising questions regarding their readjustment to the contemporary ways of residential living.

Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Interior Photography, Windows
© Creative Photo Room
Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Image 32 of 37
Axonometric

The new house is constructed to accommodate the housing needs of a young family of four. The man of the family inherited the old house from his grandfather. The budget was limited. The main idea of the architectural proposal is developed around the notions of boundary and intermediate space. What we propose here, is a vertical boundary that stands at a distance of 1.3 meters in front of the existing housing complex. This is a 6.3 meters high wall of exposed reinforced concrete, carved with holes in its skin which are covered by perforated metal surfaces.

Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Creative Photo Room
Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Interior Photography, Windows
© Creative Photo Room

The successful interplay between the blank and structured parts of the wall purposefully controls the passage of light inside the house and offers levels of privacy and security, cross ventilation, and a variety of optical escapes. An open dialogue is developed between the building and the existing urban landscape that offers a vast range of spatial and visual conditions: sometimes it frames and highlights moments from the particular everyday life of the refugee camp, it underlines the need for introversion while sometimes it projects snapshots from the family lived in a theatrical way.

Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Creative Photo Room
Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Image 27 of 37
Plan - Ground floor
Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Creative Photo Room

Between the main building and the vertical wall, small courtyards and terraces are generated, where the main spaces of the house are extended. Internally, the proposed spaces are organized in relation to the vertical wall and a courtyard that enters from the back of the ground level to end up in the center of the house. At the core of the house, mass was removed from the volume of the building by vertically carving it. In this way, we achieve visual communication between the two floors, the provision of abundant daylight, and the framing of the sky. In the center of this blank space, a mastic tree has been planted, which is framed by a circular seating surface to transform it into a vital place for gathering and communication between family members.

Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Creative Photo Room

As in the rest of the outdoor spaces, here the void is filled with metal surfaces allowing natural vegetation to climb. Cypriot plants such as jasmine, honeysuckle, and pandorea, have been carefully preserved or transplanted in all the outdoor spaces. The refreshing nature enters the house and climbs upon its skin in an everyday life that embraces the garden and turns towards it.

Domus Laetitiae House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Creative Photo Room

Project gallery

Top #Tags