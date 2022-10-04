Submit a Project Advertise
  D Museum / LABOTORY

D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, ColumnD Museum / LABOTORY - Interior PhotographyD Museum / LABOTORY - Interior PhotographyD Museum / LABOTORY - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4036
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Barrisol
  • Creative Directors : Keemin Park, JinHo Jung
  • Design Team : Minah Kim, Yeonju Kim, Jieun Song, Youhwa Kim
  • City : Seongdong-gu
  • Country : South Korea
D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Museum of the ACRO Seoul Forest is yet the largest museum domestically located in Sung-su dong offering trendy individuality. D Museum-conscious characteristics lure trend-leading visitors in search of multi-cultures and are more culturally significant than most museums. The space was focused on preserving the fundamental values of D Museum for those who visit the museum.

D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Yongjoon Choi
D Museum / LABOTORY - Image 34 of 38
Plan - Ground Floor
D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

We wanted D Museum to be a cultural art platform allowing a new breath of air to be encountered in one's repetitive mundane routine. In a day's routine, finding a special significance, sensing artistry in a glimpse of a moment grows into an inspiration furthermore becoming a culture fulfilling our lives.

D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Glass
© Yongjoon Choi

For identifying D Museum, the tagline was established with perceptiveness for the visualization of the things that were passed effortlessly in our daily life into the design language.

D Museum / LABOTORY - Beam, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi
D Museum / LABOTORY - Image 35 of 38
Plan - 1st Floor
D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
D Museum / LABOTORY - Image 36 of 38
Plan - 2nd Floor
D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi

The design language can be categorized into three parts; first, the empathetic when confronted with the space through structure and placements; second, the visual transformation when light meets the space and the following empathies; and lastly, passageways and functions allowing users to feel the urge to act out. These three design languages were explored in many different ways to achieve visualization.

D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Yongjoon Choi
D Museum / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yongjoon Choi

Whoever in any season, in any space, and at any time finds new discoveries and is inspired. Through D Museum, we hope it becomes likewise, and for the many that visit, it sets a starting point to see different aspects of their daily lives and to breathe a start of something new.

D Museum / LABOTORY - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Address:Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

04 Oct 2022

