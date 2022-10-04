D Museum / LABOTORY

+ 38

Museum • Seongdong-gu, South Korea Architects: LABOTORY

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 4036 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Yongjoon Choi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Barrisol

Creative Directors : Keemin Park, JinHo Jung

Design Team : Minah Kim, Yeonju Kim, Jieun Song, Youhwa Kim

City : Seongdong-gu

Country : South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Museum of the ACRO Seoul Forest is yet the largest museum domestically located in Sung-su dong offering trendy individuality. D Museum-conscious characteristics lure trend-leading visitors in search of multi-cultures and are more culturally significant than most museums. The space was focused on preserving the fundamental values of D Museum for those who visit the museum.

We wanted D Museum to be a cultural art platform allowing a new breath of air to be encountered in one's repetitive mundane routine. In a day's routine, finding a special significance, sensing artistry in a glimpse of a moment grows into an inspiration furthermore becoming a culture fulfilling our lives.

For identifying D Museum, the tagline was established with perceptiveness for the visualization of the things that were passed effortlessly in our daily life into the design language.

The design language can be categorized into three parts; first, the empathetic when confronted with the space through structure and placements; second, the visual transformation when light meets the space and the following empathies; and lastly, passageways and functions allowing users to feel the urge to act out. These three design languages were explored in many different ways to achieve visualization.

Whoever in any season, in any space, and at any time finds new discoveries and is inspired. Through D Museum, we hope it becomes likewise, and for the many that visit, it sets a starting point to see different aspects of their daily lives and to breathe a start of something new.