Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada

Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada

Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Image 2 of 14Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - WindowsInfinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Interior Photography, BeamInfinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Sapporo, Japan
  • Architects: Ryo Yamada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  28
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ryo Yamada
  • Lead Architect : Ryo Yamada
Text description provided by the architects. This is architecture built in a lake.  But then again, if architecture is defined as something “to support the human life” this is not architecture, as what this place supports is just the “the time spent there.”

Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ryo Yamada
Passage - Visitors head for the Corridor via a 0.6 m-wide, total 27 m-long passage, some taking their time and walking in a straight line, others occasionally looking back to confirm the path they have taken.  Incidentally, in our everyday lives, how often do we take a good look at the paths we are taking, or quietly reflect on our recent past?  As shortening access to destinations becomes important in contemporary society, this space is just the opposite.  This space is designed to encourage people to think again about the meaning of movement and the time spent walking.

Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Interior Photography
© Ryo Yamada

Corridor - The Corridor is a 3.6 m-wide, 4.5 m-length, 2 m-high angled space.  The water middle of the Corridor consists of hundred of my original and uniquely shaped "Mirror Water Lily" objects arranged beautifully on the floor. Each lily is 200mm in diameter and 200mm in height. It welded a 1mm iron plate to a steel rod, which is 6mm in diameter.  As a result, visitors can only see the “color of the water” and “sun rays and reflections”. Water and Sun, this is a places to take time to look at and sense two elements vital for our lives.  Or more accurately, it is “an obvious space filled with just the water and sun we take for granted.”  The feel of the Corridor changes according to the weather and time of day, as is constantly repeated in our everyday lives.

Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows
This is an installation art work that floats above the center of a lake.  But then again, if art is defined as something that “guides people extraordinary,” this is not art, as where we are being led is just “the world that surrounds us all the time =Infinite Landscape.”

Infinite Landscape Pavilion / Ryo Yamada - Exterior Photography
Address:Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan

