World
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: CFarquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ricardo Oliveira Alves
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fritz Hansen, Margres, Ofa, Orac Decor, Casamania, LUSOTUFO, Porcelanosa, ROYAL STONE, Sanitana
  • Lead Architect : Célia Faria
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Sofa, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Text description provided by the architects. The house of a large family needed to be remodeled to create more organized and welcoming spaces with a modern language but respecting the existing architecture.

D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

The flat, typically Pombaline, had a beautiful stucco ceiling in the living room and a Pombaline gaiola structure that was kept. The intervention consisted of the complete reformulation of some spaces, such as the kitchen, the bathroom, and the children's room, while in other spaces the intervention was essentially at the level of carpentry design.

D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

In one of the children's bedrooms, a strategy had to be outlined to accommodate several functions in a single space, besides, the bedroom had a ceiling too high proportionally to its area which caused some discomfort.  A wooden box with a lower ceiling was designed to serve as a bed, a guest bed, a bedside table, a desk, and a bookcase. With the creation of this box/ niche, we achieved a very cozy and functional area.

D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

For the daughters' bedroom, a shared workspace was conceived, using a single worktop with drawers, over which a structure of shelves and wooden props was created. This division allowed the necessary privacy for individual study, but without hindering communication between them.  To hide the presence of this object, which for space reasons had to be placed right at the entrance of the bedroom, a mirror was added to the side wall.

D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Image 18 of 18
Section
Section
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Image 17 of 18
Section
Section

Light tones predominate in the house in order to provide as much light as possible, because despite having large windows, on one of the façades, the light that enters the house is filtered by a veranda surrounded by trees.

D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

