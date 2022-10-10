Submit a Project Advertise
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio, Courtyard

Houses
Gramado, Brazil
  Architects: Mayresse Arquitetura
  Area: 8579 ft²
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Cristiano Carniel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alfa Soluções Inteligentes, Andrea Feine, Autoria Design | Marca Aristeu Pires, Bello Bagno, Bertol Móveis, Bezzi, Borghetto Marcenaria, Broilo, Burgobras, Casa de Alessa, Casiere, Chaise Design Mobiliário Externo SP, Cinex, CleanNew Higienização e Blindagem de estofados, Cuccina Lar, Galeria Arte 12B, Goods BR | Fabricante Naturzzi Editions, Goods BR | Fabricante Naturzzi Editions, Hunter Douglas, Kelvin Ortiz
  Lead Architect: Cadu Mayresse
  Creative Direction: Arq. Cadu Mayresse
  Project Development From The Preliminary Project To The Executive Project: Arq. Cláudio Mendonça
  Work Direction: Arq. Juliano Spader
  Electrical Hydraulic And Structural Engineering: Lizandro Vitalli - Engenheiro civil
  City: Gramado
  Country: Brazil
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio, Courtyard
© Cristiano Carniel

Text description provided by the architects. The contemporary architecture of Casa Aspen, signed by the gaucho office Mayresse Arquitetura, connects with the uniqueness of the Serra Gaúcha, at the Aspen Mountain Condominium in Gramado, a tourist city in southern Brazil. The architectural and interior design of this residence composes its contemporaneity to the unique, exotic, and natural setting of Serra Gaúcha.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Cristiano Carniel

Each region has peculiarities, customs, and cultures that determine its lifestyle. In Serra Gaúcha, nature, the view of the green, the coexistence with the araucarias, the pine nuts that fall on the patio, the intense cold of winter, the heat with the summer breeze, and the gathering of friends and family in the special periods, dictate a lot of the characteristics that a house can have.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Cristiano Carniel
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Image 32 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Cristiano Carniel

With privacy as one of the clients' greatest desires, Casa Aspen's facade was planned with a large closed horizontal volume. The residence itself has its functionality open to the back, with a view and connection to a large area of environmental preservation of the condominium.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Cristiano Carniel

Breadth and integration of spaces are also important aspects of contemporary architecture and the gourmet at Casa Aspen has this premise: it was designed to welcome friends and family in the highest mountain style, with lots of space and connection with nature. The use of natural stone and wood bring warmth and the ambience that a saw house needs. Natural oak is present in the recess of the ceiling, in the fixed furniture, in the steps of the stairs, in the wall coverings, and in the loose furniture.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Cristiano Carniel
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Image 33 of 41
Plan - 2nd floor
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Cristiano Carniel

Large floor-to-ceiling windows ensure energy savings at Casa Aspen, with the living room being naturally lit during the day and gifted by the golden light of the sunset in the afternoon. The wine cellar integrated with the gourmet, and dining and very close to the external deck, provide greater use of the environment in moments of relaxation.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cristiano Carniel

The materiality of the architectural project, composed of glass, exposed concrete, stone, natural wood, and steel, communicates the personality of the office that signs the architectural project. Elements that are repeated outside and inside the residence.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck, Beam, Garden, Patio
© Cristiano Carniel

All these aspects interfere with the functionality and materiality of a house. And speaking of functionality, the back deck of Casa Aspen was made up of a floor-standing fireplace and outdoor furniture positioned to take advantage of the sunset. The decoration comes from nature: araucarias that will follow their growth as they cross the wooden deck towards the sky. Bougainville’s will bloom in spring and blue hydrangeas will surround the grounds in summer. Casa Aspen has natural characteristics composed of its materiality and the vegetation that surrounds it!

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck, Windows, Patio
© Cristiano Carniel
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Image 37 of 41
Section B
Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Deck, Patio
© Cristiano Carniel

Although it is a weekend house, Casa Aspen was designed for use all year round: the overflow pool has heated water, to be used on cool and windy days, traditional in Gramado's climate. Underfloor heating and ducted air conditioning keep the temperature pleasant for use during the high winter as well as high performance equipment.

Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Cristiano Carniel

Comprising four suites on the 2nd floor, surrounded by a large balcony, a suite on the ground floor, fire space, gourmet space in the basement and outdoor leisure area, Casa Aspen is a true haven of peace and enjoyment for family moments in Serra Gaucha!

Mayresse Arquitetura
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura" [Casa Aspen / Mayresse Arquitetura] 10 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

