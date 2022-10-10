Aspen House / Mayresse Arquitetura

+ 41

Houses • Gramado, Brazil Architects: Mayresse Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 8579 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Cristiano Carniel

Lead Architect : Cadu Mayresse

Creative Direction : Arq. Cadu Mayresse

Project Development From The Preliminary Project To The Executive Project : Arq. Cláudio Mendonça

Work Direction : Arq. Juliano Spader

Electrical Hydraulic And Structural Engineering : Lizandro Vitalli - Engenheiro civil

City : Gramado

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The contemporary architecture of Casa Aspen, signed by the gaucho office Mayresse Arquitetura, connects with the uniqueness of the Serra Gaúcha, at the Aspen Mountain Condominium in Gramado, a tourist city in southern Brazil. The architectural and interior design of this residence composes its contemporaneity to the unique, exotic, and natural setting of Serra Gaúcha.

Each region has peculiarities, customs, and cultures that determine its lifestyle. In Serra Gaúcha, nature, the view of the green, the coexistence with the araucarias, the pine nuts that fall on the patio, the intense cold of winter, the heat with the summer breeze, and the gathering of friends and family in the special periods, dictate a lot of the characteristics that a house can have.

With privacy as one of the clients' greatest desires, Casa Aspen's facade was planned with a large closed horizontal volume. The residence itself has its functionality open to the back, with a view and connection to a large area of environmental preservation of the condominium.

Breadth and integration of spaces are also important aspects of contemporary architecture and the gourmet at Casa Aspen has this premise: it was designed to welcome friends and family in the highest mountain style, with lots of space and connection with nature. The use of natural stone and wood bring warmth and the ambience that a saw house needs. Natural oak is present in the recess of the ceiling, in the fixed furniture, in the steps of the stairs, in the wall coverings, and in the loose furniture.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows ensure energy savings at Casa Aspen, with the living room being naturally lit during the day and gifted by the golden light of the sunset in the afternoon. The wine cellar integrated with the gourmet, and dining and very close to the external deck, provide greater use of the environment in moments of relaxation.

The materiality of the architectural project, composed of glass, exposed concrete, stone, natural wood, and steel, communicates the personality of the office that signs the architectural project. Elements that are repeated outside and inside the residence.

All these aspects interfere with the functionality and materiality of a house. And speaking of functionality, the back deck of Casa Aspen was made up of a floor-standing fireplace and outdoor furniture positioned to take advantage of the sunset. The decoration comes from nature: araucarias that will follow their growth as they cross the wooden deck towards the sky. Bougainville’s will bloom in spring and blue hydrangeas will surround the grounds in summer. Casa Aspen has natural characteristics composed of its materiality and the vegetation that surrounds it!

Although it is a weekend house, Casa Aspen was designed for use all year round: the overflow pool has heated water, to be used on cool and windy days, traditional in Gramado's climate. Underfloor heating and ducted air conditioning keep the temperature pleasant for use during the high winter as well as high performance equipment.

Comprising four suites on the 2nd floor, surrounded by a large balcony, a suite on the ground floor, fire space, gourmet space in the basement and outdoor leisure area, Casa Aspen is a true haven of peace and enjoyment for family moments in Serra Gaucha!