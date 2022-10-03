Julius Café / NAAW

+ 16

Concept, Design, Site Supervision : Elvira Bakubayeva

Design, Visulalisation : Viktoriya Akram

Design, Site Supervision : Aisulu Uali

City : Almaty

Country : Kazakhstan

Text description provided by the architects. Julius is a small specialty coffee shop in the center of Almaty. The client for the project is ABR Group, which is well known in Kazakhstan for paying great attention to interior design in their projects. The starting point for the Julius Cafe interior concept was a red La Marzocco coffee machine, which the client had purchased long before the project began. We thought building a coffee shop interior was symbolic of the coffee machine. Thus appeared the red door, which reminded us of the iconic Parisian bar Little Red Door and all the other small red accents, including the logo and the identity.

The desire to turn this small space into a little "coffee sanctuary" led us to the chamber-like, coffee-and-milk colored wood paneling, ceiling vaults, and brick floor which starts outside from steps and transitions to a bar counter. We used German Feldhaus clinker bricks in the project. The material is strong and hard-wearing enough for a floor covering, but at the same time cozy and pleasant to the touch to serve as a worktop.

The significant challenge in the project was the small size of the space. To accommodate the desired number of guests, we used deep windowsills as part of the seating and placed a small wall-hung side table along the bench with sculpture-like iconic e-15 stools. The two large tables by the windows are designed to provide space for larger companies. Finally, half-bar & traditional stools allow guests to sit at a wide bar counter. Despite the room's modest size, it was important for us to pay sufficient attention to the bar, where the main coffee-making action will take place. The contact bar gives visitors the opportunity to watch the process of brewing coffee as a performance.

Local artist Nurbol Nurakhmet's charcoal sketch on the wall adds a special subtlety to the atmosphere. Danish brand Gubi chairs are used in the project, and tables and wood panels are made according to our design by local craftsmen.