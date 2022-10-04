Submit a Project Advertise
World
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura

Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenQuinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairQuinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck, PatioQuinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: BAC Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bernardo Boehme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Dienzo Mobili, Eliane, FV, Incepa, Nemetscheck, Savane, Sorimen, Trimble Navigation, Tumpar
  • Lead Architect : Bruno Aragonés
  • City : Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country : Bolivia
Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Bernardo Boehme

Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Campo Quinta Quebracho is a weekend home and is located on a one-hectare property located in a rural community twenty-five kilometers from the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Starting from the construction of the entrance to the property that did not exist before, we propose a path that will take us to the house located in the highest part of the place, within an irregular topography and surrounded by a native forest of exuberant vegetation.

Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Bernardo Boehme

Based on this premise, we propose that all the rooms have a view of the forest, therefore, the house adopts a rectangular shape delimited by two tree masses and by the unevenness of the land, which was fully respected. The house is oriented from north to south with optimal lighting and natural ventilation, the circulation was located to the south next to the service area as protection from winter winds. At the north end, there are double wooden beams in the form of a parasol that rest on a concrete strip to protect both the social area and the bedrooms from the afternoon sun and allow the façade to be unified.

Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Bernardo Boehme
Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Bernardo Boehme
Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Image 14 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Bernardo Boehme
Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam
© Bernardo Boehme

The private area is divided from the social area and in it we project a double height in order to maintain a regulated bioclimatic environment, this double-height gives us the possibility of taking advantage of the space as a mezzanine over the steakhouse with a balcony towards the dining room. The gabled roof sits on a fair-faced concrete channel that works structurally and allows there to be no intermediate supports with a span of nine meters, in this way the social area opens completely towards the gallery, blurring the boundaries between the outside and the inside.

Save this picture!
Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Bernardo Boehme

Project gallery

About this office
BAC Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia
Cite: "Quinta Quebracho House / BAC Arquitectura" [Casa de campo Quinta Quebracho / BAC Arquitectura] 04 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989910/quinta-quebracho-house-bac-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

