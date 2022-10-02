Submit a Project Advertise
World
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, GardenLFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, SofaLFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, BeamLFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Patos de Minas, Brazil
  • Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  585
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Israel Gollino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Indusparquet, Deca, Fatte Casa, Marcenaria Lagares, Marmoraria Multipedras, Modual Esquadrias e Vidros, Móveis Criativa, iluminar
  • Project Year : Alexandre Aguirre, Rodrigo Barbosa, Michell Damascena
  • Interior Decoration : Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Rodrigo Barbosa
  • Landscape Design : Alexandre Lico
  • City : Patos de Minas
  • Country : Brazil
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood in Patos de Minas - MG, the LFF House sought through its volumetry to introduce security to the residence without the need for frontal closing. There are two well defined blocks that open to the interior of the terrain and protect it from the exterior environment.

LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden
© Israel Gollino
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Israel Gollino
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Israel Gollino

The "L" shape of the plan sought to take advantage of the land to the maximum, meeting the family's needs and allowing the intimate and social areas to open up to a generous garden.

LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Image 24 of 26
Plan
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Israel Gollino

The social area is the central focus of the house because the clients were seeking environments to receive friends and family. Thus, we were able to recess the window frames as much as possible, which allowed total integration of the living room with the outdoor area, making the space more spacious and fluid.

LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Israel Gollino
LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Israel Gollino

The use of natural materials together with the landscaping sought not only to enhance the volume, but also to create a feeling of warmth and protection.

LFF House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Israel Gollino

