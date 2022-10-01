Submit a Project Advertise
World
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeEdificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyEdificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyEdificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior Photography+ 36

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: CRB Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1416
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Arturo Arrieta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Grupo Arca, Holcim, Hunter Douglas, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects : Sebastian Canales, Javier Rivero Borrell
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arturo Arrieta

Text description provided by the architects. AN 867 is a vertical development located in the State of Mexico in a residential area to the west of Mexico City. The project seeks to adapt to the environment with the use of sober materials such as concrete and natural pine wood. The building is located on a 268m2 area of land and has 4 levels of apartments and two basements for parking. The building has an access patio that is at a lower level than the street, through which there is access to a lobby that connects with both parking levels. This is a sculptural space with vegetation that invites the user to access the building.

Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Arturo Arrieta
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Arturo Arrieta

This development has one house per level, offering total privacy between neighbors. The entrance to each apartment is through an elevator that opens directly to the public area. In this space there is a terrace that connects directly with the outdoor space which allows the entry of light and a relation with the existing vegetation of the place to be constant. The private area of each apartment is located at the back of the building allowing the privacy of its inhabitants. On the upper level there is a private roof garden for the pent house and a public one, both surrounded by vegetation and views of the city. The main facade is made up of concrete frames that simulate being stacked on top of the other and finally laying on a natural stone wall. These blocks have a continuity in the concrete finish that surrounds the entire block. This space corresponds to the public space of each residence. In a subsequent plane, there is the facade of the kitchen area with a natural wood latticework that has a system that allows the it to open, letting natural light into the space, and at the same time provide privacy within it. It was sought to use materials in their natural state that age together with the building and that allow it to continue adapting to the environment over time.

Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink
© Arturo Arrieta
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Image 29 of 36
Plan
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Image 33 of 36
Section
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Arturo Arrieta
Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Deck, Garden
© Arturo Arrieta

AN867 is a project that focuses mainly on the user, seeking to improve their quality of life within the environment in which they find themselves. The spaces are characterized by their simplicity, aesthetics and that respond to the character of their surroundings, managing to stand out for their architectural composition.

Edificio AN 867 / CRB Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Arturo Arrieta

Project location

Address:P.º de Los Ahuehuetes Nte. 867, Tecamachalco, 52780 Naucalpan de Juárez, Méx., Mexico

