World
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA

Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA

Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture, Cowork Interiors
Minamisōma, Japan
  • Architects: RFA+CFA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Takumi Ota
  • Lead Architect : Ryuji Fujimura
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A small complex of coworking spaces, guesthouses, and makers' spaces in Odaka Ward, Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, which is located in the area affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, close to the site of the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, and where residents were ordered to evacuate until July 2016. It functions as "factory of action" that creates new businesses in the disaster area by becoming a people magnet and reassembling the social.

Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Takumi Ota
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Image 28 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Takumi Ota

All spaces are abutted by two or more corridors, with no dead ends in the corridors, and the building's interior is structured as a varied and sequential pathway that naturally meets each user. Around the large staircase are meeting spaces and counter tables and countertops integrated with the railings, creating an "interiorized plaza" where people are arranged in a three-dimensional manner.

Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Takumi Ota
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Image 30 of 34
Section
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Takumi Ota

Located adjacent to the grand staircase is the kitchen, which becomes a place where people meet, like a café on the side of the plaza.

Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Takumi Ota
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Image 32 of 34
Circulation Sketch
Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota

The elevation facing the road is made of polycarbonate laminates that illuminate the interior in the daytime and the city at night, while the elevation facing the center of the city is made of continuous horizontal windows integrated with a work desk. These act as a semi-transparent interface that tells the outside what happens to people operating inside.

Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota

Project location

Address:Minamisōma, Fukushima, Japan

Cite: "Odaka Pioneer Village / RFA+CFA" 29 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

