World
The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenThe Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair, HandrailThe Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, ColumnThe Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Interiors
Dalseo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Super Pie Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Olympic, SENI DECO, SUPER PIE DEISGN, Stucoflex
  • Lead Architect : Jaewoo Park
The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a reinterpretation of nature inspired by the relationships between straight lines and planes. The space was intended to be expressed as monochrome, and it was challenging to experiment with different textures to express the same color.

The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair
© SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY
The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Image 27 of 27
Plan
The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Column
© SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY

In this project, plywood, fire-resistant gypsum blocks, and metal are the main materials, and they were constructed using plastering and painting methods using pigments of different properties.

The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY
The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY

Three-dimensional space is created as vertical and horizontal lines meet and cross. An adjustable diagonal passageway within the space created by arranging the lines and constructing the planes vertically and horizontally was provided to stimulate the feeling of tension during relaxation.

The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY

Project location

Address:559 Dalseo-daero, Dalseo-gu, Daegu, South Korea

About this office
Super Pie Design Studio
Office

