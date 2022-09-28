The Lounge DK / Super Pie Design Studio

+ 27

City : Dalseo-gu

Country : South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a reinterpretation of nature inspired by the relationships between straight lines and planes. The space was intended to be expressed as monochrome, and it was challenging to experiment with different textures to express the same color.

In this project, plywood, fire-resistant gypsum blocks, and metal are the main materials, and they were constructed using plastering and painting methods using pigments of different properties.

Three-dimensional space is created as vertical and horizontal lines meet and cross. An adjustable diagonal passageway within the space created by arranging the lines and constructing the planes vertically and horizontally was provided to stimulate the feeling of tension during relaxation.