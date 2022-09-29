Submit a Project Advertise
World
Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyVilla Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyVilla Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyVilla Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Estepona, Spain
  • Architects: Marion Regitko Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  705
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AM, BO CONCEPT, Boschmarín, Constance Guisset, FARO Barcelona, HAY, IN-ES.ARTDESIGN, IT'S ABOUT ROMI, Maisons du Monde, Porcelanosa, Roche Bobois, Roman Clavero, Softline
  • Lead Architects : Marion Regitko
Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Schefflera, a comprehensive renovation.
The design of the villa was inspired by the client’s spirit and a desire to transform her old holiday house into something new and modern. After a period of discussion with the architect it became clear what she had in mind, a white, modern villa with veranda embedded into a tropical garden. The house, that will eventually become her permanent residence, should reflect memories of her late husband and the joy of past family holidays.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Courtyard
© Fernando Alda

Villa Schefflera is located in a leafy, 1970s suburb in Estepona, very close to the Mediterranean.
A large veranda surrounds the ground floor allowing outdoor living with tropical plants and flowers and shades the interior from the summer sun. The upper floor offers as many sea views as possible. The master bedroom and the studio are surrounded by a spacious deck covered with a wooden pergola. Here is where the connection to the sea is made. Privacy to the neighbouring houses is provided by planting in the garden and on the deck itself.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Alda

From the start, the architecture and the garden design were strongly interconnected. The two elements combine to create the atmosphere of the villa.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Fernando Alda

The layout of the villa, together with carefully placed windows all around, provides cross ventilation to cool the interior. This creates a comfortable climate, without the need for air conditioning, for most of the year.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Fernando Alda

The ground floor veranda and the upper floor pergola prevent solar gain in summer but allow low, winter sun to enter the interior.                               

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Alda

Outdoor areas, on all sides of the house, allow living wherever the climate is most comfortable at any time of day or at any time of year.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Fernando Alda
Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Image 35 of 35
Plans
Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Fernando Alda

Sustainable materials have been used wherever possible. These include wood for the windows and pergola, rock wool insulation in the walls and on the roof, recycled wood interior doors and lime mortar for the exterior render.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Steel
© Fernando Alda

Mechanical climatization has been designed with energy saving in mind. A high efficiency air-source heat pump provides heating, cooling and hot water. Installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof is currently underway to reduce, to near zero, electricity consumption from the grid.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Alda

Antique furniture, dark wood doors from the original house and dark wood window frames contrast with the modern, light interior. The design combines economic, off the shelf, products with high-end, bespoke items. Colourful artworks and furniture placed in the white interior reflect the colourful bougainvillea placed within the green of the surrounding garden.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Alda

Although the house has been totally transformed, traces of the original have been left as reminders of the past. The new house, a large, modern and airy villa embraces the future.

Villa Schefflera / Marion Regitko Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows
© Fernando Alda

